Jimmy Fallon Dubs Donald Trump Jr. 'A Huge Disappointment' While Cracking Jokes About Former POTUS' Impending Arrest
Comedians are having a field day after Donald Trump revealed last week that he expects to be arrested sometime on Tuesday, March 21, in relation to the alleged hush payments he made to Stormy Daniels.
Jimmy Fallon was one of several late night TV hosts to discuss the situation, doing so in the monologue for the Monday, March 20, episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.
"You’ve got to give it to him. It’s not often that everyone sends out a save-the-date for their own arrest," the Saturday Night Live alum, 48, quipped of Trump. "Police are going to be like, ‘You have the right to remain silent — now, but also in general. Just think about it. Just something to think about."
The dad-of-two added if authorities needed to find "Trump’s fingerprints" on any incriminating docs, "they could have just looked at the Cheetos dust on his Diet Coke can."
Fallon also joked about the 76-year-old businessman encouraging his supporters to protest, noting that those who did so last time — at the Capitol on January 6 — didn't come out unscathed.
The star then did a picture breakdown to explain what exactly is going on with Trump, and when he said the words "huge crushing disappointment," he displayed a photo of Donald Trump Jr., sending the audience into a fit of laughter.
As OK! reported, the former POTUS has insisted he's innocent in the matter, though that hasn't stopped him from blabbing about the scandal via his Social Truth platform.
"These four horrible radical left Democrat investigations of your all time, favorite president – me – is just a continuation of the most disgusting witchhunts in the history of our country," he declared on the same day as his possible arrest. "It’s an absolute disgrace. Whether it's the Mar-a-Lago raid, the unselect-Committee hoax, the perfect Georgia phone call that was absolutely perfect, or the Stormy ‘horseface’ Daniels extortion plot... They’re all sick and it’s fake news."
"Our enemies are desperate to stop us because they know that we are the only ones who can stop them and they know it very strongly. And they’re looking at the polls where not me, but we, are up by so much they can’t even believe it," The Apprentice co-producer continued. "They know that we can defeat them, they know that we will defeat them, but they are not coming after me — they are coming after you. I’m just standing in their way. And I always will stand in their way."