Donald Trump & His Team 'Reveling' Over Publicity He's Receiving For Looming Arrest, Spills Source: 'They Are Loving This Stuff'

Donald Trump has no qualms when it comes to his potential arrest — in fact, an insider claimed the ex-POTUS and his team "are very pumped about" the prospect of the former president being put in cuffs, as they believe the publicity will work in their favor down the road.
"The Manhattan DA, NYPD and even the Department of Justice were trying to work out a quiet handover coordinated with the Secret Service — and Trump was having none of that," the source spilled to an outlet of why the businessman, 76, leaked the news of his possible arrest. "If an indictment and arrest happens, he wants it to be public."
Trump's team has already made plans for the big moment if it happens sometime this week, as they want to "film and document it with their own camera crew" and be the first to release his mug shot. "They are loving this stuff," the source insisted.
According to a second insider, the politician is going about things as usual at his Palm Beach, Fla., home. "[He's] reveling in being back in the news and the center of attention," shared the insider. "He thinks this ‘trumped-up charge’ will help him with his base."
As OK! reported, the father-of-five is expected to be arrested this week in connection with hush money payments he made to Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who wanted to go public with their alleged affair prior to his election.
Trump has denied a tryst ever taking place and called for his supporters to protest.
"These four horrible radical left Democrat investigations of your all time, favorite president – me – is just a continuation of the most disgusting witchhunts in the history of our country," he wrote on Truth Social. "It’s an absolute disgrace. Whether it's the Mar-a-Lago raid, the unselect-Committee hoax, the perfect Georgia phone call that was absolutely perfect, or the Stormy ‘horseface’ Daniels extortion plot... They’re all sick and it’s fake news."
