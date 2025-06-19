or
Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s Explosive Fallout Continues: Billionaire Calls White House Aide at Center of Their Feud a 'Snake'

Composite photo of Elon Musk and Sergio Gor
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk slammed Sergio Gor, a White House aide reportedly at the center of his feud with Donald Trump.

By:

June 19 2025, Published 1:13 p.m. ET

Elon Musk went after a top White House aide who played a part in his falling out with Donald Trump, according to a new report.

Musk and Trump reportedly had tension leading up to his departure from the White House. Things allegedly got worse when Sergio Gor, the director of the presidential personnel office, encouraged Trump to take back his nomination for Jared Isaacman, a personal friend of Musk’s, to head up NASA.

'He's a Snake'

Photo of Sergio Gor
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk responded to a post on X about Sergio Gor.

Chief White House Correspondent for The New York Times and MSNBC analyst Peter Baker took to X to write, “Sergio Gor, the director of presidential personnel in charge of vetting Trump’s team, has yet to be vetted himself, having not submitted official paperwork about his own background needed for a permanent security clearance.” Musk replied to the post, slamming Gor, writing, “He’s a snake.”

Elon Musk 'Humiliated' Sergio Gor

Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Sergio Gor was reportedly 'upset' after Elon Musk 'humiliated' him.

Gor apparently started to have issues with Musk when the billionaire “humiliated” him in front of other Cabinet members for not getting the administration staffed quickly enough.

“Sergio was upset about Elon dressing him down at the meeting and said he was going to ‘get him,’” an insider dished.

At this time, Musk and Trump were still friendly, but Gor reportedly became excited anytime Tesla stock took a hit. Once Musk’s term heading DOGE expired, Gor allegedly got his revenge on Musk by convincing Trump to change his mind regarding Isaacman.

Elon Musk

Photo of Elon Musk and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk slammed Donald Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' after leaving DOGE.

After Isaacman’s nomination was pulled, Musk started voicing his issues with Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill.”

In a statement to a news outlet, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “Sergio Gor is a trusted adviser to President Trump and he has played a critical role in helping President Trump staff the most talented administration in history.”

As OK! reported, after Musk departed his role, he took to X on June 3 to call Trump’s bill a “disgusting abomination.”

“Mammoth spending bills are bankrupting America!” he wrote, sharing a graphic depicting rising national debt over the past three decades. "ENOUGH."

A Big Bomb

Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk claimed Donald Trump was in the Epstein files.

The Tesla head honcho also responded with an "100" emoji to an X user, who wrote that Musk had “reminded everyone: It’s not about Right vs. Left. It’s about the Establishment vs the People.”

In the wake of Musk’s criticism, Trump took to Truth Social on June 5, writing, “Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!"

Musk, in turn, dropped a major "bomb” regarding Trump, claiming he was in the Epstein files. Days later, Musk said he regretted some of what he had posted about the president.

