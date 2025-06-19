Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s Explosive Fallout Continues: Billionaire Calls White House Aide at Center of Their Feud a 'Snake'

Elon Musk slammed Sergio Gor, a White House aide reportedly at the center of his feud with Donald Trump.

Musk and Trump reportedly had tension leading up to his departure from the White House. Things allegedly got worse when Sergio Gor , the director of the presidential personnel office, encouraged Trump to take back his nomination for Jared Isaacman , a personal friend of Musk’s, to head up NASA.

Elon Musk went after a top White House aide who played a part in his falling out with Donald Trump , according to a new report .

Chief White House Correspondent for The New York Times and MSNBC analyst Peter Baker took to X to write, “Sergio Gor, the director of presidential personnel in charge of vetting Trump’s team, has yet to be vetted himself, having not submitted official paperwork about his own background needed for a permanent security clearance.” Musk replied to the post, slamming Gor, writing, “He’s a snake.”

Gor apparently started to have issues with Musk when the billionaire “humiliated” him in front of other Cabinet members for not getting the administration staffed quickly enough.

“Sergio was upset about Elon dressing him down at the meeting and said he was going to ‘get him,’” an insider dished.

At this time, Musk and Trump were still friendly, but Gor reportedly became excited anytime Tesla stock took a hit. Once Musk’s term heading DOGE expired, Gor allegedly got his revenge on Musk by convincing Trump to change his mind regarding Isaacman.