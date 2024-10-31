'Garbage Goes in the Back': Jimmy Kimmel Ridicules Donald Trump's Awkward Truck Stunt in Wisconsin
Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel took aim at former President Donald Trump after the Republican nominee posed with a garbage truck emblazoned with his name and campaign logo on the side of it.
The comedian poked fun at everything from Trump's lousy makeup job to the comments directed toward Puerto Ricans at one of his recent rallies.
"He went out and rented a garbage truck and put his name on the side," Kimmel said. "Shouldn’t they have put him in the back of that? The garbage goes in the back of the truck."
Kimmel also took a jab at the orange vest the former president wore during the campaign stunt, telling his audience, "It really brings out the orange in his face, I have to say."
"This garbage thing is a serious problem for [Trump]," Kimmel added during his opening monologue. "He's facing a firestorm of anger from the Latino population. Bad Bunny, J. Lo, Ricky Martin have all come out in support of Kamala Harris this week. But instead of apologizing, which is not something he does, he sat down to talk about it with noted racial tolerance advocate Sean Hannity."
Kimmel played a clip from the interview in which the ex-president claimed, "I've done more for Puerto Rico than any president I think that's ever been president … Every time I go outside, I see somebody from Puerto Rico, they give me a hug and a kiss."
When it cut back to Kimmel, the late-night host joked, "Yes, that definitely happens every time he goes outside."
Trump's stunt was in reference to President Joe Biden's recent remarks criticizing pro-Trump comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who called Puerto Rico an "island of garbage."
During an interview, Biden was quoted responding to Hinchcliffe's comments, saying, "The only garbage I see floating out there is [Trump's] supporters."
The White House later released a transcript which read: "The only garbage I see floating out there is [Trump's] supporter’s… his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it's un-American."
Trump and several of his supporters have seized on the opportunity to use Biden's comments to attack Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign. Several of the former president's surrogates have compared Biden's comments to Hillary Clinton's "deplorables" speech in 2016.
At his rally in North Carolina on Wednesday, Trump said the president's words were "worse" than what Clinton said.
"You know what's worse than anything? Garbage, We're garbage," he told a crowd of his fans, going on to praise them as the "heart and soul of America."