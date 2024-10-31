'Garbage Goes in the Back': Jimmy Kimmel Ridicules Donald Trump's Awkward Truck Stunt in Wisconsin

"This garbage thing is a serious problem for [Trump]," Kimmel added during his opening monologue. "He's facing a firestorm of anger from the Latino population. Bad Bunny, J. Lo, Ricky Martin have all come out in support of Kamala Harris this week. But instead of apologizing, which is not something he does, he sat down to talk about it with noted racial tolerance advocate Sean Hannity."

Kimmel played a clip from the interview in which the ex-president claimed, "I've done more for Puerto Rico than any president I think that's ever been president … Every time I go outside, I see somebody from Puerto Rico, they give me a hug and a kiss."

When it cut back to Kimmel, the late-night host joked, "Yes, that definitely happens every time he goes outside."