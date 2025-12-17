or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > President Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Awkward! Donald Trump Exposes Laura Loomer's Engagement as He Asks About MAGA Loyalist's Wedding Plans in Rambling Speech: Watch

composite photo of donald trump and laura loomer
Source: mega; PBD Podcast/Youtube

The president asked the far-right agitator when she plans to walk down the aisle.

Dec. 17 2025, Published 3:27 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump continues to put his foot in his mouth.

While giving an address at the 2025 White House Christmas party on Monday, December 15, the 79-year-old president randomly spilled that Laura Loomer had gotten engaged.

Not naming the right-wing agitator, 32, at first, Trump called her a "very beautiful, young woman" before noting that she's "very low-key, not controversial at all."

Article continues below advertisement

Laura Loomer Calls Out Donald Trump for Spoiling Her Engagement Announcement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Donald Trump revealed Laura Loomer is engaged.
Source: mega

Donald Trump revealed Laura Loomer is engaged.

The POTUS then called out, "Where’s Laura? Where’s your boyfriend?"

"You’re getting married," he announced. "There’s another couple that are getting married," he added, referring to his son eldest Donald Trump Jr.'s engagement to socialite Bettina Anderson.

The president proceeded to question Laura, "When are you getting married?" to which she replied, "We don't know yet, we haven't announced it — you're the first person to announce it!"

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @LauraLoomer/x

Laura Loomer shared a video of the moment the president spilled her engagement secret at the White House Christmas party.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Laura Loomer confirmed her engagement on X.
Source: @lauraloomer/x

Laura Loomer confirmed her engagement on X.

The divisive commander-in-chief laughed off the blunder and told the crowd Laura has "a big heart."

The right-wing provocateur took to X the following day to confirm the engagement while simultaneously praising the president.

"It was an honor to be recognized by President Trump at the White House Christmas Party," she wrote. "It is an even bigger honor that the President of the United States @POTUS just scooped me on publicly announcing my own engagement to the world from the White House!" Laura concluded, "I’m very excited to be getting married, and I am thrilled that the greatest President ever approves of the greatest man in my life."

MORE ON:
President Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Laura Loomer's Fiancé?

image of Little is known about Laura Loomer's fiancé.
Source: PBD Podcast/Youtube

Little is known about Laura Loomer's fiancé.

While Laura's fiancé remains mysterious, she has revealed that he does not work in politics — though she noted he's "politically informed."

"I keep him away from the media because I don’t want him to be targeted, obviously,” she shared on the "PBD Podcast" in July.

The self-described "proud Islamophobe" divulged that her previous relationships have suffered due to her passion for the president.

image of Laura Loomer was forced to deny rumors that she was involved with the president.
Source: MEGA

Laura Loomer was forced to deny rumors that she was involved with the president.

Laura's devotion to Donald has even resulted in rumors they might be secretly involved.

She denied the rumors on X before the businessman was elected for the second time.

"This is unacceptable," she wrote. "And it’s a full blown LIE and incredibly disrespectful to President Trump and first lady Melania Trump."

When the president was asked about Laura in August, he praised the far-right political activist.

"I mean, I know she’s known as a 'radical right,' but I think Laura Loomer is a very nice person," he told reporters, adding, "I’ve known her for a long time."

The month before, she defended Donald after he was accused of not releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files, declaring, "President Trump is not a pedophile."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.