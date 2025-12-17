Awkward! Donald Trump Exposes Laura Loomer's Engagement as He Asks About MAGA Loyalist's Wedding Plans in Rambling Speech: Watch
Dec. 17 2025, Published 3:27 p.m. ET
Donald Trump continues to put his foot in his mouth.
While giving an address at the 2025 White House Christmas party on Monday, December 15, the 79-year-old president randomly spilled that Laura Loomer had gotten engaged.
Not naming the right-wing agitator, 32, at first, Trump called her a "very beautiful, young woman" before noting that she's "very low-key, not controversial at all."
Laura Loomer Calls Out Donald Trump for Spoiling Her Engagement Announcement
The POTUS then called out, "Where’s Laura? Where’s your boyfriend?"
"You’re getting married," he announced. "There’s another couple that are getting married," he added, referring to his son eldest Donald Trump Jr.'s engagement to socialite Bettina Anderson.
The president proceeded to question Laura, "When are you getting married?" to which she replied, "We don't know yet, we haven't announced it — you're the first person to announce it!"
The divisive commander-in-chief laughed off the blunder and told the crowd Laura has "a big heart."
The right-wing provocateur took to X the following day to confirm the engagement while simultaneously praising the president.
"It was an honor to be recognized by President Trump at the White House Christmas Party," she wrote. "It is an even bigger honor that the President of the United States @POTUS just scooped me on publicly announcing my own engagement to the world from the White House!" Laura concluded, "I’m very excited to be getting married, and I am thrilled that the greatest President ever approves of the greatest man in my life."
Who is Laura Loomer's Fiancé?
While Laura's fiancé remains mysterious, she has revealed that he does not work in politics — though she noted he's "politically informed."
"I keep him away from the media because I don’t want him to be targeted, obviously,” she shared on the "PBD Podcast" in July.
The self-described "proud Islamophobe" divulged that her previous relationships have suffered due to her passion for the president.
Laura's devotion to Donald has even resulted in rumors they might be secretly involved.
She denied the rumors on X before the businessman was elected for the second time.
"This is unacceptable," she wrote. "And it’s a full blown LIE and incredibly disrespectful to President Trump and first lady Melania Trump."
When the president was asked about Laura in August, he praised the far-right political activist.
"I mean, I know she’s known as a 'radical right,' but I think Laura Loomer is a very nice person," he told reporters, adding, "I’ve known her for a long time."
The month before, she defended Donald after he was accused of not releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files, declaring, "President Trump is not a pedophile."