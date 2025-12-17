Politics Awkward! Donald Trump Exposes Laura Loomer's Engagement as He Asks About MAGA Loyalist's Wedding Plans in Rambling Speech: Watch Source: mega; PBD Podcast/Youtube The president asked the far-right agitator when she plans to walk down the aisle. Allie Fasanella Dec. 17 2025, Published 3:27 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Donald Trump continues to put his foot in his mouth. While giving an address at the 2025 White House Christmas party on Monday, December 15, the 79-year-old president randomly spilled that Laura Loomer had gotten engaged. Not naming the right-wing agitator, 32, at first, Trump called her a "very beautiful, young woman" before noting that she's "very low-key, not controversial at all."

Laura Loomer Calls Out Donald Trump for Spoiling Her Engagement Announcement

Source: mega Donald Trump revealed Laura Loomer is engaged.

The POTUS then called out, "Where’s Laura? Where’s your boyfriend?" "You’re getting married," he announced. "There’s another couple that are getting married," he added, referring to his son eldest Donald Trump Jr.'s engagement to socialite Bettina Anderson. The president proceeded to question Laura, "When are you getting married?" to which she replied, "We don't know yet, we haven't announced it — you're the first person to announce it!"

It was an honor to be recognized by President Trump at the White House Christmas Party.



It is an even bigger honor that the President of the United States @POTUS just scooped me on publicly announcing my own engagement to the world from the White House! 💍



I’m very excited to… pic.twitter.com/GlQazXP79a — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 17, 2025 Source: @LauraLoomer/x Laura Loomer shared a video of the moment the president spilled her engagement secret at the White House Christmas party.

Source: @lauraloomer/x Laura Loomer confirmed her engagement on X.

The divisive commander-in-chief laughed off the blunder and told the crowd Laura has "a big heart." The right-wing provocateur took to X the following day to confirm the engagement while simultaneously praising the president. "It was an honor to be recognized by President Trump at the White House Christmas Party," she wrote. "It is an even bigger honor that the President of the United States @POTUS just scooped me on publicly announcing my own engagement to the world from the White House!" Laura concluded, "I’m very excited to be getting married, and I am thrilled that the greatest President ever approves of the greatest man in my life."

Who is Laura Loomer's Fiancé?

Source: PBD Podcast/Youtube Little is known about Laura Loomer's fiancé.

While Laura's fiancé remains mysterious, she has revealed that he does not work in politics — though she noted he's "politically informed." "I keep him away from the media because I don’t want him to be targeted, obviously,” she shared on the "PBD Podcast" in July. The self-described "proud Islamophobe" divulged that her previous relationships have suffered due to her passion for the president.