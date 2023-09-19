'The View' Hosts Slam John Fetterman for 'Demeaning' New Senate Dress Code
The ladies of The View are not into looking casual on the job!
During the Tuesday, September 19, broadcast of the ABC morning show, the panelists discussed Senator John Fetterman's more laid-back ensembles for work just as Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced there would no longer be a dress code for the Senate.
"These are chambers that Abraham Lincoln walked in, John McCain, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson; there's a hallowed sort-of ground to it…For me, like, there's an earnestness to John Fetterman that I really like, but I sort of think, dress for the job you want, and you have signed up for a job that's historically had this dress code," Alyssa Farah Griffin lamented about the new change.
Sunny Hostin slammed the decision, arguing that when you show up to work looking messy, it "demeans the office and the actual decorum in the Senate."
"I was always taught, you dress for the job you want, not for the job you have…And it just seems to me that even though there is no law, it is just a practice," the attorney continued. "The very least that you could do is just dress appropriately!"
Whoopi Goldberg seemed to be of a different mindset on the matter. "Listen, here's my attitude: I don't care what you wear as long as you get the job done. I don't care," she stated.
"I don't care if you're in a dress. I don't care, because my — at this point, you know, if that's how he's comf — I'm more comfortable — y'all always look good, and you're always put together. I'm more comfortable looking like me, and Barbara [Walters] understood that, and she allowed it, OK? I dress in what I wake up in," the actress said, recalling the freedom given to her by the creator of their iconic show.
On Monday, September 19, the New York Democrat made the shocking announcement that there will no longer be an enforced way of dressing for the politicians in the Senate.
"There has been an informal dress code that was enforced,” Schumer said in a statement. “Senators are able to choose what they wear on the Senate floor. I will continue to wear a suit."
The choice drew quite a bit of backlash, with Kansas Senator Roger Marshall, a Republican, saying in a statement, "I represent the people of Kansas, and much like when I get dressed up to go to a wedding, it's to honor the bride and groom, you go to a funeral you get dressed up to honor the family of the deceased."
"They're freaking out, I don't understand it," Fetterman said of his critics. "Like, aren't there more important things we should be working on right now instead of, you know, that I might be dressing like a slob?"
AP obtained the statements from the Senators.