Donald Trump Fails to Impress Room Full of Top CEOs as Ex-President Has No Idea 'What He's Talking About'
Donald Trump didn't make a lasting impressing when he met with top CEOs on Thursday, June 13, at the Business Roundtable’s quarterly meeting, multiple attendees told CNBC.
“Trump doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” one CEO, who was in the room, said, adding that he didn't have a plan if he makes it into the Oval Office again.
Several CEOs “said that [Trump] was remarkably meandering, could not keep a straight thought [and] was all over the map,” CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin reported on Friday, June 14, on CNBC’s Squawk Box.
Some of the CEOs “walked into the meeting being Trump supporter-ish or thinking that they might be leaning that direction,” Sorkin reported, adding “these were people who I think might have been actually predisposed to [Trump but] actually walked out of the room less predisposed” to him.
According to others who were in the room with Trump, 78, he barely gave any details about how he'd reduce taxes and cut back on business regulations.
“At one point, he discussed his plan to bring the corporate tax rate down from 21 percent to 20 percent … and was asked about why he had chosen 20 percent,” Sorkin added on Morning Joe. “And he said, ‘Well, it’s a round number.’”
“That unto itself had a number of CEOs shaking their heads,” Sorkin reported.
Additionally, Trump's energy level was lower than usual.
However, Trump's camp refuted the claims.
“President Trump was warmly received by everyone in the room and was commended for his policy proposals on deregulation and tax cuts,” said Steven Cheung, communications director for the Trump presidential campaign.
As OK! previously reported, Trump, who is running for president again, has sparked concern that he's not all there mentally.
According to a top doctor, he might be suffering from dementia.
"Unlike normal aging, which is characterized by forgetting names or words, Trump repeatedly shows something very different: confusion about reality," Dr. Lance Dodes, a supervising analyst emeritus of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and retired Harvard Medical School professor, said in a statement, referring to Trump confusing Barack Obama with Joe Biden.
"If he were to become president he would have to be immediately removed from office via the 25th Amendment as dangerously unable to fulfill the responsibilities of office," Dodes added.