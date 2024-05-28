Donald Trump's Children Tiffany, Eric and Donald Jr. Finally Support Dad in Court Amid Hush Money Trial Closing Arguments
Donald Trump was finally joined in court by several of his family members at once after roughly six weeks of his New York hush money trial.
On Tuesday, May 28, Tiffany, 30, Donald Jr., 46, Eric, 40, and his wife, Lara, 41, were all spotted at the Manhattan courthouse as the defense and prosecution prepared to give their closing arguments.
The former POTUS' family members sat behind him and his legal team. However, his wife, Melania, 54, eldest daughter Ivanka, 42, and youngest son Barron, 18, were nowhere to be seen.
During a break, the 77-year-old smiled at Tiffany and patted her on the arm as he walked past her while leaving the courtroom.
As OK! previously reported, the controversial politician faces 34 counts of falsifying business documents in connection with an alleged hush money payment given to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.
On Monday, May 27, Donald took to his Truth Social platform to rant about the ongoing trial he's repeatedly called a "scam" and a "witch hunt."
"WHY IS THE CORRUPT GOVERNMENT ALLOWED TO MAKE THE FINAL ARGUMENT IN THE CASE AGAINST ME?" he wrote in all-caps. "WHY CAN’T THE DEFENSE GO LAST? BIG ADVANTAGE, VERY UNFAIR."
- 'He Is Super Worried': Donald Trump Viciously Verbally Attacked Judge Juan Merchan Because He's 'Nervous' About Trial Verdict
- 10 Craziest Moments From Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial: From Ex-POTUS' Nickname to Stormy Daniels' Graphic Testimony
- 7 People Who Have Worked With Donald Trump and Went to Jail: From Allen Weisselberg to Steve Bannon
In a separate post, he claimed he would be going up against a "Corrupt and Conflicted Democrat Appointed, Acting New York Judge, on a FAKE & MADE UP CASE."
"According to virtually all Legal Scholars and Experts, THERE IS NO CRIME OR CASE against President Trump, and if there was it should have been brought seven years ago, not in the middle of his Campaign for President," he continued. "Prosecutorial Misconduct. Election Interference!"
He also raged against the gag order banning him from speaking publicly about jurors, prosecutors, court staff and their family members. The order was imposed after he repeatedly hurled insults at several people connected to the case on social media.
"I'm not allowed to talk about it because I’m under an illegal and unconstitutional GAG ORDER," he said in a third post. "This is the Biden White House at work. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The jury is expected to stay later than their usual 4:30 p.m. release time today to finish hearing closing arguments.