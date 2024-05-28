OK Magazine
Donald Trump's Children Tiffany, Eric and Donald Jr. Finally Support Dad in Court Amid Hush Money Trial Closing Arguments

donald trump nikki haley his team despite nasty campaign
Source: mega

Donald Trump repeatedly insisted the case was nothing more than an attempt at election interference.

By:

May 28 2024, Published 2:10 p.m. ET

Donald Trump was finally joined in court by several of his family members at once after roughly six weeks of his New York hush money trial.

On Tuesday, May 28, Tiffany, 30, Donald Jr., 46, Eric, 40, and his wife, Lara, 41, were all spotted at the Manhattan courthouse as the defense and prosecution prepared to give their closing arguments.

donald trump nervous jail trial ending
Source: mega

Donald Trump was joined by family members in court on Tuesday, May 28.

The former POTUS' family members sat behind him and his legal team. However, his wife, Melania, 54, eldest daughter Ivanka, 42, and youngest son Barron, 18, were nowhere to be seen.

During a break, the 77-year-old smiled at Tiffany and patted her on the arm as he walked past her while leaving the courtroom.

tiffany trump mega
Source: mega

Donald Trump smiled at daughter Tiffany when leaving the courtroom.

As OK! previously reported, the controversial politician faces 34 counts of falsifying business documents in connection with an alleged hush money payment given to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.

On Monday, May 27, Donald took to his Truth Social platform to rant about the ongoing trial he's repeatedly called a "scam" and a "witch hunt."

"WHY IS THE CORRUPT GOVERNMENT ALLOWED TO MAKE THE FINAL ARGUMENT IN THE CASE AGAINST ME?" he wrote in all-caps. "WHY CAN’T THE DEFENSE GO LAST? BIG ADVANTAGE, VERY UNFAIR."

stormy daniels fires back donald trump
Source: mega

Stormy Daniels claimed she had a sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006.

In a separate post, he claimed he would be going up against a "Corrupt and Conflicted Democrat Appointed, Acting New York Judge, on a FAKE & MADE UP CASE."

"According to virtually all Legal Scholars and Experts, THERE IS NO CRIME OR CASE against President Trump, and if there was it should have been brought seven years ago, not in the middle of his Campaign for President," he continued. "Prosecutorial Misconduct. Election Interference!"

He also raged against the gag order banning him from speaking publicly about jurors, prosecutors, court staff and their family members. The order was imposed after he repeatedly hurled insults at several people connected to the case on social media.

"I'm not allowed to talk about it because I’m under an illegal and unconstitutional GAG ORDER," he said in a third post. "This is the Biden White House at work. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!"

Source: OK!

The jury is expected to stay later than their usual 4:30 p.m. release time today to finish hearing closing arguments.

