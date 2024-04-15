Donald Trump Caught 'Sleeping' During Hush Money Trial, Claims Reporter: 'His Jaw Kept Falling on His Chest'
It's safe to say Donald Trump's criminal trial is not off to a good start! On Monday, April 15, Maggie Haberman, who works for the New York Times and frequently covers Trump, revealed the ex-president, 77, was very tired during his hush money trial — so much so, that he apparently dozed off during the event.
"You wrote an observation that I was very surprised about: Trump appears to be sleeping — his head was dropping down and his mouth goes slack. Tell us about that," Jake Tapper asked Haberman during his CNN show on April 15.
"Well, Jake, he appeared to be asleep, and his head would fall down. There were other moments in other trials like the E. Jean Carroll trial in January, which was around the corner, where he appeared very still and appeared as if he might be sleeping but then he would move. This time, he didn't pay attention to a note his lawyer passed him. His jaw kept falling on his chest and his mouth kept going slack. Now, sometimes people do fall asleep during court proceedings, but it's notable given the intensity of this morning," the journalist replied.
After the news went viral, people spoke about their concerns about his age — especially as the 2024 election looms. "Look, he’s old. The judge is keeping Sleepy Don from his nap time," Trump critic Ron Filipkowski joked on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Sometimes when older people get really sleepy in the middle of the day it can be a sign of a potential heart attack in the near future. Just saying," another person claimed, while another user said, "In his defense, when you're posting an avalanche of lies into the wee hours of the night, mandated court appearances the following morning is nothing short of judicial malpractice."
As OK! previously reported, Trump went off on Truth Social just hours before he was due in court.
"Just four years ago I was a very popular and successful President of the United States, getting more votes than any sitting President in history. Tomorrow morning I’ll be in Criminal Court, before a totally conflicted Judge, a Corrupt Prosecutor, a Legal System in CHAOS, a State being overrun by violent crime and corruption, and Crooked Joe Biden’s henchmen 'Rigging the System' against his Political Opponent, ME! I will be fighting for myself but, much more importantly, I will be fighting for our Country. Election Interference like this has never happened in the USA before and, hopefully, will never happen again. We are now a Nation in serious Decline, a Failing Nation, but we will soon be a Great Nation Again. November 5th will be the most important day in the History of the United States. MAGA2024! SEE YOU TOMORROW," he wrote the night before.
He didn't stop there, as he continued to go on another rant on the morning of April 15. "The Radical Left Democrats are already cheating on the 2024 Presidential Election by bringing, or helping to bring, all of these bogus lawsuits against me, thereby forcing me to sit in courthouses, and spend money that could be used for campaigning, instead of being out in the field knocking Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST President in the History of the United States. Election Interference!" he claimed.
"Why didn’t they bring this totally discredited lawsuit 7 years ago??? Election Interference!" he continued. "I want my VOICE back. This Crooked Judge has GAGGED me. Unconstitutional! The other side can talk about me, but I am not allowed to talk about them! Rigged Trial!"