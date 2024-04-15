Donald Trump Caught 'Sleeping' During Hush Money Trial, Claims Reporter: 'His Jaw Kept Falling on His Chest'

"You wrote an observation that I was very surprised about: Trump appears to be sleeping — his head was dropping down and his mouth goes slack. Tell us about that," Jake Tapper asked Haberman during his CNN show on April 15.

"Well, Jake, he appeared to be asleep, and his head would fall down. There were other moments in other trials like the E. Jean Carroll trial in January, which was around the corner, where he appeared very still and appeared as if he might be sleeping but then he would move. This time, he didn't pay attention to a note his lawyer passed him. His jaw kept falling on his chest and his mouth kept going slack. Now, sometimes people do fall asleep during court proceedings, but it's notable given the intensity of this morning," the journalist replied.