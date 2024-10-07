'Such an Embarrassment': Donald Trump Mocked After Offering to Sign a Prayer Book for a Rabbi at October 7 Anniversary Event
Donald Trump faced backlash after he was heard asking a rabbi if he wanted him to autograph a prayer book while attending an event in honor of the one-year anniversary of the October 2023 attacks by Hamas.
The somber event took place at the gravesite of the Lubavitcher Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson on Monday, October 7.
In the short clip, the 78-year-old politician could be seen taking the book and asking, "Would you like me to sign this?"
One X critic wrote in the comments section, "Here lies the irony, Trump offering to autograph a prayer book like it's his latest golf course opening," and a second user quipped, "Surprised he didn't bring red MAGA yarmulkes. Only $30 each, Two for $55."
Others suggested the rabbi meant to give the prayer book to Trump, not for him to sign it. One of them penned, "He’s so out of touch not realizing it. So disrespectful!"
Another dubbed the ex-prez "such an embarrassment."
It is unclear if the rabbi initially asked him to sign the book or if it was a gift.
- 'Despicable!': Donald Trump Trashed for Lashing Out at 'Liberal Jews Who Voted to Destroy America' in Rosh Hashanah Message
- Donald Trump's Rant Slamming 'Liberal Jews' Is So 'Incredibly Dangerous,' Says CNN's Dana Bash
- Donald Trump Mocked for Pronouncing Hamas as 'Hummus' During Speech Addressing Terrorist Strike on Israel
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
This comes the same day that Trump complained Jewish people were not showing him as much support as he was supposedly showing them during a recent interview with Hugh Hewitt.
"I think that Israel has to do one thing. They have to get smart about Trump, because they don’t back me," he complained during a Monday appearance on The Hugh Hewitt Show. "I did more for Israel than anybody. I did more for the Jewish people than anybody. And it’s not reciprocal, as they say, not reciprocal."
Hewitt responded, "I think your numbers are rising with Jewish-Americans. They may not say it out loud, but I think they’re rising, Mr. President."
"But we should have 100 percent," Trump argued. "And I’ll never hit that, but we should have 100 percent."
This isn't the first time Trump has reportedly said something that offensive regarding the Jewish community. As OK! previously reported, a former Trump Organization Vice President Barbara Res, claimed he once told a shocking Holocaust joke to execs while attending a business meeting.
"Donald was bragging among us, to our executives, we were four of us, how great the guy was. And he was a real German, and he was so neat and clean," she recalled. "Then he looked at a couple of executives who happened to be Jewish, and he said, 'You know, watch out for this guy. He sort of remembers the, the ovens,' you know, smiling."