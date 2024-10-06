or
'He Looks Like He Won't Make It to Election Day': Donald Trump Called Out for Appearing 'Old' in New Photo

Composite photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA/@TheRealThelmaJ1/X

Donald Trump, 78, is the oldest presidential candidate.

By:

Oct. 6 2024, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Old man Trump?

On Saturday, October 5, Donald Trump, 78, was called out for his disheveled look in a new viral image.

Source: @TheRealThelmaJ1/X

In the snapshot, the father-of-five's thinning hair was on full display, as was his sagging skin. In response, trolls dissed the Republican nominee on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Trump looks like an old sack of balls,” one user penned, while another replied, “Because he IS an old sack of balls.”

Literally. Yuck,” a third person said, while another echoed, “Nasty.”

“He looks like he won’t make it to Election Day,” one more individual pointed out.

Source: MEGA

Many have expressed concerns over Donald Trump's alleged mental decline due to his old age.

As OK! previously reported, Trump’s old age has caused tons of concern as to whether he will have the mental acuity to potentially run the country for the next four years.

Trump shared a particularly alarming message following his September 10 debate against Kamala Harris, in which he claimed had an audience — despite there actually not being one.

"They didn't correct her once, and they corrected me ... everything I said practically. I think nine times or 11 times, and the audience was absolutely, they went crazy. I walked off. I said, 'That was a great debate. I loved it.' We had a lot of people watching. We had 75 million people watching, something like that. You have to do well, you can't do badly," the convicted felon told Fox News host Greg Gutfeld on the September 18 episode of Gutfeld!

In response to the worrisome gaffe, social media users weighed in.

Donald Trump

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was compared to an 'old sack of balls' by one troll.

"Audience? Is he hallucinating now? There was no audience at the debate," one person wrote, while another joked, "The audience being the voices in his head."

"Donald Trump's senility is wild. Wake up, MAGA. The old man needs to go into a home," a third individual declared, as a fourth teased: "Let me help him! He meant to say, 'And my imaginary audience went crazy.'"

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was called 'nasty' and 'yucky' after the new photo circulated X, formerly known as Twitter.

This was just one of Trump’s many mistakes that have brought his health into question, as after he was asked how he’d bring down the cost of groceries at a recent town hall, he could hardly give a coherent response.

"So we have to start always with energy. Always. I don't want to be boring about it, but there's no bigger subject. It covers everything. If you make donuts, if you make cars, whatever you make, energy's a big deal. And we're gonna get that," he rambled.

"They want money, they want to build windmills, we want money for these windmills, ay-yai-yai. Anyway, but you know what? It was amazing," he said.

