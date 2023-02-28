Donald Trump Accuses Fox News Of 'Promoting' Rival Ron DeSantis 'So Hard & So Much': 'FAKE NEWS!'
Donald Trump has a bone to pick with Fox News! The former president claimed that the network is playing favorites and leaning toward Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as he and Trump run for president in 2024.
Trump reacted to a poll that was published on Sunday, February 26, that showed him leading DeSantis by 15 points in a potential match-up.
However, he was less than pleased with the results, going on to call out Fox News for "promoting" his rival "so hard and so much that there's not much time left for Real News."
“Reminds me of 2016 when they were pushing ‘JEB!’ The new Fox Poll, which have always been purposely terrible for me, has ‘TRUMP Crushing DeSanctimonious,’ but they barely show it,” Trump wrote. “Isn’t there a big, beautiful, Network which wants to do well, and make a fortune besides? FAKE NEWS!”
In the past few weeks, the former reality star lashed out at people that support DeSantis — he called Fox a "RINO" network, meaning "Republican In Name Only," and he went on to blast the New York Post for covering the controversial Florida governor.
As OK! previously reported, the businessman boasted about how he believes he will come back to the White House in 2024.
"If he runs, that's fine. I'm way up in the polls," Trump previously said in January. "He's going to have to do what he wants to do, but he may run. I do think it would be a great act of disloyalty because, you know, I got him in. He had no chance. His political life was over."
- Donald Trump Ordered White House Officials To Contact Disney Executive As He Was Livid Over Jimmy Kimmel's Jokes
- Kimberly Guilfoyle & Donald Trump Jr. Hang Out With Russell Brand Years After Donald Trump Dubbed Comedian 'A Major Loser'
- Kimberly Guilfoyle Praises Donald Trump's Visit To Ohio While Slamming President Joe Biden's Lack Of Leadership
When Trump was on the campaign trail in South Carolina, he apparently stood by his remarks about DeSantis.
"So then when I hear he might run, you know, I consider that very disloyal. But, it's not about loyalty — to me it is, it's always about loyalty. But for a lot of people, it's not about that," he stated.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Last year, Trump announced he would be seeking reelection.
“America's comeback starts right now,” he said while at Mar-a-Lago. "In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States."