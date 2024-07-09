Donald Trump Jr. Reveals Bizarre Reason He Thinks Marco Rubio Shouldn't Be His Dad's Pick for Vice President
On a recent installment of his "Triggered" podcast, Donald Trump Jr. strangely implied that if his father chose Marco Rubio as his vice president, he might try to steal the presidency.
"I have a good relationship with Marco, but there's some truth about having someone that's a little more establishment in there," the former first son said. "It's like, wouldn't the Senate RINOS, wouldn't they love that?"
"You know, I said that about Nikki Haley ... By the time my father's hand moves off the Bible in the swearing-in process, the second it moves off, it would be like, 'Impeachment!'" he continued. "There's something about having someone outside the establishment to sort of further protect you from that establishment."
The 53-year-old senator and the embattled ex-prez do have a political history. Marco ran against the 78-year-old in the 2016 election, but later dropped out of the race and endorsed Donald for president.
Earlier this year, Marco also shared a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, in support of the controversial politician despite his ongoing legal woes.
"When Trump was in WH I achieved major policies I had worked on for years (like expanded Child Tax Credit & tough sanctions on regime in Cuba & Venezuela) because we had a President who didn’t cave to special interests or let bureaucrats block us," he penned on January 14. "I support Trump because that kind of leadership is the ONLY way we will get the extraordinary actions needed to fix the disaster Biden has created," he added. "It’s time to get on with the work of beating Biden & saving America!"
Donald Jr.'s comments come after conservative commentator Bill O'Reilly claimed he was "90 percent sure" that the former POTUS was going to choose Marco as his running mate. However, he admitted he didn't think that would be a smart choice.
"Who he should pick is Nikki Haley. That would assure him a victory in November, in my opinion, because independent women will take a look," he explained. "But he doesn’t like Nikki Haley."
As OK! previously reported, despite her past claims that Donald had a "pattern of irresponsibility" during her own presidential campaign, the former governor of South Carolina surprisingly pledged to vote for him.
"Trump has not been perfect on these policies. I’ve made that clear many, many times," she said at the time. "I stand by what I said in my suspension speech. Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me."