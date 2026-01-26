HEALTH Donald Trump May Have Let It Slip He Suffered a Stroke During Interview About His Health, Claims Top Doctor Source: mega 'When I read that, I said, well, he’s had a stroke,' said Dr. Bruce Davidson of the president's daily dose of aspirin. Allie Fasanella Jan. 26 2026, Updated 12:59 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Donald Trump may have unwittingly revealed he suffered a secret stroke, according to a prominent physician. Speaking on an episode of "The Daily Beast" podcast uploaded on Sunday, January 25, Dr. Bruce Davidson said he believes the 79-year-old president inadvertently confessed to suffering a previous stroke in his recent Wall Street Journal interview about his health. "I read the report that he was taking 325mg of aspirin, and that is only recommended for people who’ve had a stroke to prevent a second stroke from a partially blocked artery," the doctor explained.

'He's Taking the Right Medication'

Source: mega Dr. Bruce Davidson believes Donald Trump 'had a stroke' at some point.

"When I read that, I said, well, he’s had a stroke, and he’s taking the right medication," Davidson added during his conversation with host Joanna Coles. Per the Mayo Clinic, the recommended daily dose for aspirin therapy to prevent a heart attack or stroke is typically between 75 mg and 325 mg, but most commonly 81 mg. During his interview with the WSJ, Trump divulged that he takes a higher dose of aspirin than is recommended by doctors, claiming he's been following the same regimen for decades.

'I Want Nice, Thin Blood'

Source: mega The president admitted to taking a higher dose of aspirin than is doctor recommended.

"They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart," he said. "I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?" The aging POTUS explained that his daily aspirin routine is behind the frequent bruising on his hands, which he often covers up with makeup or bandages. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the bruising in July 2025 statement, explaining, "This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen."

Further Evidence Donald Trump Allegedly Suffered a Stroke

Source: mega Dr. Bruce Davidson also pointed to Donald Trump's 'shuffling' and 'garbled words' as evidence of a stroke.

Trump’s high aspirin dosage isn't the only reason Dr. Davidson thinks the president could be hiding a prior stroke. "For President Trump, earlier in the year, there was a video of him shuffling, and I thought that was weird," he told Coles. "Then I saw him cradling his right hand in his left, which is a common, involuntary thing that people with strokes have done when they have weakness." Davidson also noted, "On one side, he garbled words, much more so a couple months ago than he’s doing now. That implies he broke his speech area, which is in the frontal left portion of the brain."

Source: mega Donald Trump has been battling concerns about his declining health for months.