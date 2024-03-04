Donald Trump Gravitates Toward Dictators Because of His 'Sociopath' Father, Claims Niece: 'He Grew Up in an Authoritarian Household'
Clinical psychologist Mary Trump thinks she knows why her uncle Donald Trump is so obsessed with dictators.
According to Mary, the 77-year-old had a tough relationship with his father, Fred Trump, growing up. The former president “has never evolved beyond the kind of person he was when he was very young, and it’s not at all surprising because he grew up in an authoritarian household,” she told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour in an interview, adding that it's "one of the things that should worry everybody about Donald."
Mary described her grandfather Fred as “a quite straight-up sociopath.”
Since Donald was the "favorite son," he “knew what he needed to do in order to stay on my grandfather’s good side,” she explained.
“Because he also understood what would happen to him if he didn’t,” she added. “So he [Donald Trump] is very comfortable in this milieu and it is extremely important to him that he get the benefits of associating with strong men like [Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor] Orbán and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, but also that he be on their good side.”
As OK! previously reported, Donald has scared many in the past few months.
Former Trump White House staffer Sarah Matthews, who testified before the House panel investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, said she hopes the businessman doesn't win the 2024 election, as he's "gotten more unhinged in his rhetoric."
While speaking to MSNBC's Jen Psaki, Matthews, said the businessman has gone off the rails.
“Obviously, Donald Trump’s first four years in office were marked by lots of controversies but I think that the type of rhetoric that he is using today, it’s really concerning,” Matthews, who resigned as Trump's deputy press secretary on the day of the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot, said to MSNBC's Jen Psaki. “It’s almost Hitler-esque in a way, especially when he talks about things like immigration, saying things like, ‘Poisoning the blood of our country.’”
Sarah added, “I mean, he is trying to prey on people’s worst instincts and get them angry and riled up. That is something he tends to do, but it’s just the rhetoric that he’s using is really concerning to me now.”
Donald previously made heads turn when he vowed to only be a dictator for just one day if he makes it back into the White House.
"The reason is that he acts like someone who doesn't care about our democracy. He acts like someone who wants to be a dictator. He acts like someone who doesn't care for the Constitution," Trump's former pal Chris Christie said during an interview which aired in December 2023.