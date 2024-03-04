Donald Trump Gravitates Toward Dictators Because of His 'Sociopath' Father, Claims Niece: 'He Grew Up in an Authoritarian Household'

Clinical psychologist Mary Trump thinks she knows why her uncle Donald Trump is so obsessed with dictators.

According to Mary, the 77-year-old had a tough relationship with his father, Fred Trump, growing up. The former president “has never evolved beyond the kind of person he was when he was very young, and it’s not at all surprising because he grew up in an authoritarian household,” she told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour in an interview, adding that it's "one of the things that should worry everybody about Donald."