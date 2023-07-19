OK Magazine
Donald Trump Frustrated With Former Ally Sarah Huckabee Sanders as She Refuses to Endorse Him for President

donaldtrumpsarahhuckabee pp
By:

Jul. 19 2023, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

Donald Trump is apparently frustrated with his former White House press secretary Govenor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, as she is apparently refusing to endorse him for president.

According to a report from Axios, Sanders' team told the former president, 77, she wouldn't support him until her first legislative session as governor in Arkansas ended — and now that it has, Trump has yet to receive any update from Sanders.

sarahhuckabee
The New York Times reported Trump asked Sanders for her endorsement in the beginning of the year, but she declined.

“I never asked Sarah Huckabee Sanders for an endorsement. I give endorsements, I don’t generally ask for them,” Trump later claimed on Truth Social in March. “With that being said, nobody has done more for her than I have, with the possible exception of her great father, Mike!”

Another reason Sanders isn't budging is because she has developed a close relationship with Trump's rival Governor Ron DeSantis, who is also in the midst of his own presidential campaign.

However, a spokesperson for Sanders declined there was any animosity between her and Trump.

“Governor Sanders loves President Trump and believes our country would be much better off under his leadership than President Biden, and that President Trump is the dominant frontrunner and our likely Republican nominee in 2024,” they said.

donaldtrumo
MORE ON:
Donald Trump
In June, after Trump was indicted and arrested for the second time — he apparently took classified documents from the White House — Sanders reacted to the news.

“The Biden Administration is weaponizing the DOJ to go after their number one opponent,” she tweeted at the time.

“It’s a two-tiered system of justice aimed directly at Donald Trump and conservatives,” she stated. “The American people should choose our next President, not politicized prosecutors hand-picked by Joe Biden."

For his part, Trump has maintained he's innocent. “No, I don’t know anything about it,” the businessman said in early June. “All I know is this: everything I did was right. We have the Presidential Records Act, which I abided by 100 percent.”

“I have the right to declassify as president," he continued.

