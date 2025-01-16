Donald Trump 'Does Not Approve' of Donald Jr.'s Relationship With Bettina Anderson, Claims Source: Her 'Presence Is Seen as a Liability'
It seems like daddy Donald Trump doesn't approve of Donald Trump Jr.'s relationship with new girlfriend Bettina Anderson!
“Individuals close to the president have expressed growing concerns about the potential liability posed by his son’s new relationship,” a close friend of the Trump family dished to a news outlet.
One of Don Jr.'s friends allegedly warned that Bettina has a pattern of dating wealthy men in Florida. (Anderson's rep denies the claims.)
“I told him that she’s not someone he should be around, and let him know about her past,” the insider alleged.
The President-elect, 78, is also not happy with the current situation, the insider claimed.
“Donald Trump does not approve of his son’s association with Bettina,” they said. “Bettina’s presence is seen as a liability rather than an asset.”
According to the famous family's inner circle, they don't want the former reality star associated with Anderson, especially if she attends the Monday, January 20, inauguration.
“The idea that he might have the audacity to bring a casual partner on stage at the inauguration has been described as a potential misstep that could etch this relationship, and its questionable nature, into the history books,” said one source.
As OK! previously reported, Don Jr. was previously engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, but the two called it quits.
“Don and Kimberly broke up before the election and started to divide assets around the end of September,” a source claimed, explaining that the pair “never discussed” their breakup publicly as they didn't want to “detract from” other “important issues.”
Don Jr. has since moved on with the socialite, and though others are warning him to be cautious, he seems enthralled by her.
The dad-of-five is "smitten" with Anderson and thinks she is "very smart," the insider added of the pair who made headlines this past August when they were first seen together.
“It’s a new relationship. He likes her a lot and has a lot of respect for her,” the source shared.
For her part, the TV star, 55, “has also moved on” from her relationship with Trump Jr. and “is dating,” per the source.
Mediaite spoke to the first source.