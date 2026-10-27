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Donald Trump Gives Loyal Aide Natalie Harp a Special Travel Upgrade as Her Close Relationship With the President Draws Renewed Attention

Image of Natalie Harp and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump aide Natalie Harp just got a major travel upgrade.

Oct. 27 2026, Published 12:47 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump’s ubiquitous aide, Natalie Harp, scored a high-profile travel upgrade, bypassing standard motorcade protocol to ride in the backseat of the armored presidential limousine, nicknamed "The Beast," alongside the president.

The upgrade occurred on Monday, October 26, as the pair traveled from the White House to Joint Base Andrews ahead of a midterm election campaign rally in Mississippi.

White House staff traditionally travel in separate vehicles within the motorcade. Harp was filmed stepping directly into the backseat of the presidential limousine with Trump and later boarding Air Force One.

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Natalie Harp's Relationship With Donald Trump Continues to Raise Eyebrows

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Image of Natalie Harp has raised eyebrows as her presence around Donald Trump increases.
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp has raised eyebrows as her presence around Donald Trump increases.

The 35-year-old former One America News Network host joined Trump’s inner circle in 2022. She is famously nicknamed the "human printer" or Trump's "conveyor belt" because she constantly carries a portable printer to provide physical copies of internet content and positive news stories. She also helps manage his Truth Social posts.

Attention on their relationship intensified after personal letters from 2023 leaked, in which Harp called Trump her "Guardian and Protector" and wrote, "You are all that matters to me." Trump frequently praises her publicly, recently calling her a "perfect person" at a Nebraska rally.

Federal financial disclosures revealed that Trump gifted Harp — along with two other female White House aides — a $45,000 holiday bonus last year, representing roughly 30 percent of her $150,000 annual government salary.

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Image of Before her latest upgrade, Harp's ubiquity around the president raised concerns due to her lack of security clearance.
Source: MEGA

Before her latest upgrade, Natalie Harp's ubiquity around the president raised concerns due to her lack of security clearance.

Despite her new travel upgrade, Harp has faced intense scrutiny after it was revealed she worked in the White House for over a year without a formal security clearance.

Harp declined multiple requests for more than a year to complete the standard federal background investigation form (SF-86) and security vetting process.

She continues to remain in constant proximity to Trump, managing printouts and briefings (including the Presidential Daily Briefing) and occasionally communicating with foreign leaders trying to reach the president.

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White House Aides Reportedly Tried Limiting Natalie Harp's Access to Donald Trump

Image of White House aides wanted to limit Harp's access to Trump but failed in their efforts.
Source: MEGA

White House aides wanted to limit Natalie Harp's access to Donald Trump but failed in their efforts.

Newly filed federal court documents in October revealed extensive text and email communications between management at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and top Trump advisers, including Harp and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. The administration has asserted executive privilege to withhold the full contents of the messages regarding board votes and facility plans.

Security and intelligence officials raised alarms that operating without a background check left potential financial or personal vulnerabilities unexamined while handling sensitive, classified material.

Top White House aides and the White House Counsel's office reportedly tried to limit her access or remove her from her position, but failed because of her close relationship with Trump.

Image of Trump eventually intervened and Harp finally received her security clearance.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump eventually intervened and Natalie Harp finally received her security clearance.

After concerns were escalated directly to the 80-year-old POTUS, he intervened and prompted Harp to complete the required paperwork.

She was subsequently granted her security clearance.

Then-Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended Harp, stating that she "has a security clearance like everyone else, and she is a loyal and hardworking member of President Trump's team.”

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