Donald Trump Gives Embattled Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth a Loving Shout-Out After WHCD Shooting: Watch
May 7 2026, Updated 3:23 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump publicly praised embattled Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, highlighting an incident where Hegseth reportedly stood on a table during a security incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner while others took cover.
Speaking at the White House on Wednesday, May 6, the POTUS appeared to address Hegseth’s wife, Jennifer Rauchet, a former executive producer at Fox News, saying, "But we had a little dinner the other night, and your husband was standing on the top of a table. Everyone else was under the table. So that's what we want of our Secretary of War, right?"
Trump highlighted this behavior to emphasize bravery and leadership, contrasting it with others who hid under tables during the April 25 shooting.
Following the incident, which featured an assassination attempt that did not result in major injuries to officials, Trump lauded the response of his security team and officials like Hegseth.
The incident occurred during a tense atmosphere, where Secret Service, National Guard, and law enforcement responded to a suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, who breached security.
Not everyone was as praiseworthy of the embattled defense secretary, with one commenter remarking, “How is the red, white, and blue dome working out? Did Hegseth quote another Bible verse from Pulp Fiction?” mocking the now-infamous incident in which the secretary appeared to quote Quentin Tarantino instead of the Bible.
“What Trump wants in a Secretary of 'War' is someone willing to gun down U.S. citizens,” snapped another.
Another made reference to Hegesth’s alleged alcohol problems, saying, “Yeah, Hegseth was dancing drunk on the table - had no clue what was going on around him!”
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“There is no such thing as the Department of War; Hegseth has perjured himself repeatedly on live TV, and you clowns got bodied by a country with no means to actually defend itself,” noted another in response to Trump’s failing war in Iran.
Despite the POTUS' praise, expert analysis suggests Hegseth could be among the next to leave Trump's inner circle, particularly if the current ceasefire with Iran fails or the geopolitical situation escalates further.
Numerous Democratic lawmakers and some Republicans have publicly called for his immediate removal or resignation.
An increasingly combative Hegseth has recently purged several top military leaders, including the Army and Navy Chiefs of Staff.
This has led to descriptions of the Pentagon as being in "disarray" and reports that the former Fox News weekend host himself feels paranoid about his job security.
Amidst reports of personal stress and workplace friction, Hegseth has recently begun bringing his wife to some high-level Pentagon meetings.