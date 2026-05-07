Politics Donald Trump Gives Embattled Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth a Loving Shout-Out After WHCD Shooting: Watch Source: MEGA As rumors swirl of Defense Secretary Pete Hegeseth's impending demise, Donald Trump praised his behavior during the WHCD shooting Lesley Abravanel May 7 2026, Updated 3:23 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump publicly praised embattled Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, highlighting an incident where Hegseth reportedly stood on a table during a security incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner while others took cover. Speaking at the White House on Wednesday, May 6, the POTUS appeared to address Hegseth’s wife, Jennifer Rauchet, a former executive producer at Fox News, saying, "But we had a little dinner the other night, and your husband was standing on the top of a table. Everyone else was under the table. So that's what we want of our Secretary of War, right?" Trump highlighted this behavior to emphasize bravery and leadership, contrasting it with others who hid under tables during the April 25 shooting.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump praised Pete Hegseth recently.

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.@POTUS gave a shoutout to Secretary Hegseth:



"We had a little dinner the other night, and your husband was standing on top of a table. Everyone else was under the table.



That’s what we want of our SECRETARY OF WAR." pic.twitter.com/Lg2ZPoGo3Y — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) May 6, 2026 Source: @DOWResponse/X Donald Trump was able to escape the ballroom.

Following the incident, which featured an assassination attempt that did not result in major injuries to officials, Trump lauded the response of his security team and officials like Hegseth. The incident occurred during a tense atmosphere, where Secret Service, National Guard, and law enforcement responded to a suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, who breached security.

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Source: MEGA A gunman didn't end up making it into the ballroom.

Not everyone was as praiseworthy of the embattled defense secretary, with one commenter remarking, “How is the red, white, and blue dome working out? Did Hegseth quote another Bible verse from Pulp Fiction?” mocking the now-infamous incident in which the secretary appeared to quote Quentin Tarantino instead of the Bible. “What Trump wants in a Secretary of 'War' is someone willing to gun down U.S. citizens,” snapped another. Another made reference to Hegesth’s alleged alcohol problems, saying, “Yeah, Hegseth was dancing drunk on the table - had no clue what was going on around him!”

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Source: MEGA Pete Hegseth's job might be in trouble.

“There is no such thing as the Department of War; Hegseth has perjured himself repeatedly on live TV, and you clowns got bodied by a country with no means to actually defend itself,” noted another in response to Trump’s failing war in Iran. Despite the POTUS' praise, expert analysis suggests Hegseth could be among the next to leave Trump's inner circle, particularly if the current ceasefire with Iran fails or the geopolitical situation escalates further. Numerous Democratic lawmakers and some Republicans have publicly called for his immediate removal or resignation.

Source: MEGA Hegseth has recently begun bringing his wife to some high-level Pentagon meetings.