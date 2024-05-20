'Fake Story!': Donald Trump Denies Claims He 'Froze' During Texas Rally
Donald Trump hit back after people claimed he glitched during a speech he gave in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, May 18.
The ex-president was accused of going quiet for around 30 seconds, leading people to think something is going on with him.
"My Speech in Dallas this weekend at the NRA’s 'Endorsement of President Donald J. Trump,' was attended by a Record Crowd of very enthusiastic Patriots. The Biden Campaign, however, put out a Fake Story that I 'froze' for 30 seconds, going into the 'Musical Interlude' section, when in actuality, the 30 to 60 second period of silence is standard in every one of my Speeches where we use the Music. Check out any of my Speeches! The reason they came up with this Disinformation is that Biden freezes all the time, can’t put two sentences together, and can rarely find his way off the stage without help. Donald Trump doesn’t freeze! It is a MADE UP Biden Campaign story, put out in a dying Newspaper that I never heard of, and every Reporter knows it, including the large group that was there…." the 77-year-old wrote on Truth Social on Sunday, May 19.
The politician's speech went viral for a number of different reasons, with one of them being that he read his teleprompter word for word.
“Yes oh yes and quickly says President Trump,” he said in the clip posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, referring to himself in the third person.
Of course, people had a lot to say about the remarks. “D--- he looks like he's about to expire,” one person wrote, while another pointed out, “These word salad events are just getting weird and creepy.”
A third noted, “Hopefully, the jury in Manhattan will yes oh yes and quickly vote to convict private citizen Trump next week,” referring to Trump’s ongoing hush money trial.
Whenever Trump speaks at his rallies, people typically comment on his mental fitness.
As OK! previously reported, while at a rally in New Jersey in mid-May, he went off on a bizarre tangent about Hannibal Lecter, the serial killer from the 1991 movie Silence of the Lambs, featuring Anthony Hopkins as Lecter and Jodie Foster as Clarice Starling, a top student at the FBI's training academy.
“They’re emptying out their mental institutions into the United States, our beautiful country,” Trump said. “And now the prison populations all over the world are down. They don’t want to report that the mental institution population is down because they’re taking people from insane asylums and from mental institutions. You know what the difference is, right? An insane asylum is a mental institution on steroids.”
“Silence of the Lambs. Has anyone ever seen The Silence of the Lambs? The late, great Hannibal Lecter is a wonderful man. He oftentimes would have a friend for dinner. Remember the last scene? 'Excuse me. I’m about to have a friend for dinner,' as this poor doctor walked by. ‘I’m about to have a friend for dinner.’ But Hannibal Lecter. Congratulations. The late, great Hannibal Lecter," he continued.
According to a top doctor, he believes Trump is not all there.
"Unlike normal aging, which is characterized by forgetting names or words, Trump repeatedly shows something very different: confusion about reality," Dr. Lance Dodes, a supervising analyst emeritus of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and retired Harvard Medical School professor, said in a statement, referring to Trump confusing Barack Obama with Joe Biden.