Donald Trump Going to Jail… According to His Former Top Lawyer

Donald Trump could be even more trouble after it was revealed that the special counsel investigating the former president, 76, will receive 16 records showing he knew the right process for declassifying documents.

"So, I wouldn't if it was me ... I wouldn't necessarily expand the case to try to prove the Espionage Act piece of it because there is so much evidence of guilty knowledge on the espionage piece that all they really have to do is show that Trump moved these documents at various times when DOJ was either demanding them or actually present, that he filed falsely with the Justice Department, had his lawyers file falsely with the Justice Department and Affidavit to the effect that none existed, which was shattered by the documents they discovered after the search and the many other misrepresentations that he and others have made on his behalf with regard to his possession of classified documents," Former Trump White House Lawyer Ty Cobb told CNN's Erin Burnett. "Yes, I do think he will go to jail on it."