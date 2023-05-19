Donald Trump Going to Jail… According to His Former Top Lawyer
Donald Trump could be even more trouble after it was revealed that the special counsel investigating the former president, 76, will receive 16 records showing he knew the right process for declassifying documents.
"So, I wouldn't if it was me ... I wouldn't necessarily expand the case to try to prove the Espionage Act piece of it because there is so much evidence of guilty knowledge on the espionage piece that all they really have to do is show that Trump moved these documents at various times when DOJ was either demanding them or actually present, that he filed falsely with the Justice Department, had his lawyers file falsely with the Justice Department and Affidavit to the effect that none existed, which was shattered by the documents they discovered after the search and the many other misrepresentations that he and others have made on his behalf with regard to his possession of classified documents," Former Trump White House Lawyer Ty Cobb told CNN's Erin Burnett. "Yes, I do think he will go to jail on it."
As OK! previously reported, Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida was raided as he held onto classified documents after leaving office. Now, the Justice Department has uncovered more evidence that Trump obstructed justice.
According to multiple sources who spoke with CNN, the National Archives and Records Administration is “set to hand over to special counsel Jack Smith 16 records that show Trump and his top advisers had knowledge of the correct declassification process while he was president.”
In a letter sent to Trump on Tuesday, May 16, NARA’s acting archivist Debra Steidel Wall wrote, “The 16 records in question all reflect communications involving close presidential advisers, some of them directed to you personally, concerning whether, why, and how you should declassify certain classified records.”
Over the past few months, the businessman has falsely claimed he had the power to declassify them
“There doesn’t have to be a process [to declassify], as I understand it…if you’re the president of the United States you can declassify just by saying it’s declassified, even by thinking about it…. There can be a process but there doesn’t have to be," he told Sean Hannity.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
While speaking to Kaitlan Collins at CNN's town hall on May 10, he shared a similar statement.
“I had every right to under the Presidential Records Act,” he said of why he took the documents after leaving office. “You have the Presidential Records Act. I was there and I took what I took and it gets declassified.”