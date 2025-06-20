NEWS Donald Trump's 'Humble' Granddaughter Kai Attempts to Work at Dunkin' Donuts: Watch Source: @thekaitrumpgolfer/TikTok Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai Trump worked the drive-thru at Dunkin' Donuts in a viral TikTok video.

Looks like Kai Trump just checked in for her summer gig! In a new TikTok video, Donald Trump’s 18-year-old granddaughter was seen working the drive-thru window at Dunkin’ Donuts.

The aspiring influencer and athlete confidently handed a customer their order, saying, “medium iced coffee,” before scanning their card with the help of a staffer next to her.

Source: @thekaitrumpgolfer/TikTok Kai Trump worked a shift at Dunkin' Donuts in a new TikTok video.

“Perfect, thank you!” Kai said as she handed off the drink with a smile. Dressed in true Dunkin’ colors — a pink tank top, orange tennis skirt and white sneakers — Kai looked right at home as she joked in the clip, “Working the drive-thru at Dunkin’ Donuts,” with the caption: “If it’s on the Dunkin’ menu, I tried it! Full video on YouTube now 👀.”

The day after her drive-thru debut, the golfer shared another TikTok where she did a blind taste test of several Dunkin’ drinks. “I’m gonna try whatever drinks are in front of me!” she said, before a friend tied a black blindfold over her eyes.

Source: @thekaitrumpgolfer/TikTok The golfer wore pink and orange to match the brand's colors.

In the quick taste test, Donald's eldest grandchild successfully guessed mango lemonade, guava lemonade and a berry-flavored water. But when it came to a strawberry drink, she hesitated. “Some fruit?” she guessed. “Yeah, I don’t know.” She missed one more before ending with a respectable 3 out of 5.

As always, TikTok users had plenty to say. “Reminds me of your grandpa! Hard workers!👏👏👏,” one fan cheered. “I would actually die if Kai Trump were to give me my Dunkin’ order,” another wrote. A third user added, “That’s hilarious. You’re even matching the logo!”

Source: @thekaitrumpgolfer/TikTok Donald Trump's eldest grandchild also did a blind taste test of several Dunkin’ drinks.

Not everyone was sold on the “humble” summer job, though. “Kai works for $12 an hour while her bank account has 7 figures at least 😂😂😂,” one critic pointed out. Another wrote, “The one and only time she will work in her life! Kudos.” One commenter even got political, saying, “We just want healthcare.”

Another vented, "Tell your grandpa to stop these deportations, please, I beg you with all my heart. People are getting taking away from their families. Imagine if that was you."

Others were more concerned about security, especially after a bizarre recent incident. Just weeks ago, a 23-year-old man named Anthony Thomas Reyes tried to climb over the wall at Mar-a-Lago, claiming he was on a mission to “spread the Gospel” to the president — and marry Kai.

Source: @thekaitrumpgolfer/TikTok A man recently tried to break into Mar-a-Lago, claiming he wanted to marry Kai Trump.