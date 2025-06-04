or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Drama at Mar-a-Lago: Intruder Arrested at Donald Trump's Resort After Saying He Came to 'Marry' Granddaughter

mar a lago intruder trump granddaughter
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram; MEGA

A Texas man was arrested for breaking into Mar-a-Lago, as he wanted to marry Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai.

By:

June 4 2025, Published 8:04 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

The Trump family had a surprise guest show up recently.

On Tuesday, June 3, a 23-year-old man named Anthony Thomas Reyes set off alarms at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida after allegedly trying to climb over the walls.

He claimed he wanted to “marry” Trump’s 18-year-old golfer granddaughter, Kai Trump, who is the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Haydon.

Article continues below advertisement
mar a lago security breach june
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

A man tried to sneak into Mar-a-Lago to 'marry' Donald Trump’s granddaughter.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the police affidavit, Anthony “openly admitted to climbing over the wall that surrounds Mar-a-Lago to gain entry so that he may ‘spread the Gospel to [the president] and marry Kai.’”

By the time the Palm Beach Police Department got there, Secret Service had already detained the Texas resident. He was later arrested and officially booked at 4:10 a.m., police records show.

Article continues below advertisement

Anthony is being held on a $50,000 bond. A Palm Beach judge also ordered him to have zero contact with Donald, Kai or any members of the first family.

Turns out, this isn’t his first attempt to sneak onto the property, as court documents reveal he also tried to break in on New Year’s Eve.

The Secret Service confirmed what happened in a statement.

“Shortly after midnight, the individual scaled a perimeter fence and triggered alarms,” a spokesperson said.

Article continues below advertisement
mar a lago intruder anthony reyes
Source: MEGA

Anthony Thomas Reyes allegedly climbed the wall and got caught by the Secret Service.

Article continues below advertisement

U.S. Secret Service personnel detained him without incident at the scene,” they added.

At the time, Donald and the other protectees weren’t at the resort.

Still, a White House staffer made sure to brief the president on what went down.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

This isn’t the first time someone’s tried to breach security at one of Donald’s properties. Back in September 2024, shots were fired at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

According to the FBI via The Times, the then-candidate survived “what appears to be an assassination attempt” and was “safe following gunshots in his vicinity.”

Article continues below advertisement
man tries to marry kai trump
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Police arrested the intruder and set a $50,000 bond.

Article continues below advertisement

The shooter was later ID’d as Ryan Wesley Routh by the Associated Press. He was caught after a traffic stop on I-95 and taken into custody by the West Palm Beach sheriff’s office.

Just months before that, in July 2024, another attacker — 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooksopened fire at Donald’s rally in Butler, Penn. He killed a spectator, Corey Comperatore, and injured three others, including Donald. Thomas was later fatally shot by the Secret Service, as OK! reported.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump assassination attempts
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was injured during his July 2024 rally in Pennsylvania.

Article continues below advertisement

Before the shooting, Thomas posted online: “July 13 will be my premiere, watch as it unfolds,” referring to the date of the rally. The post appeared on Steam, a gaming platform.

Two months later, Donald spoke out about how the attack affected him.

“It’s had no impact,” he told a news outlet. “It’s just amazing.”

“I have not had any, I must tell you,” he said of experiencing trauma. “I don’t think about it a lot. It healed up.”

The Independent reported the incident.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.