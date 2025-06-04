Drama at Mar-a-Lago: Intruder Arrested at Donald Trump's Resort After Saying He Came to 'Marry' Granddaughter
The Trump family had a surprise guest show up recently.
On Tuesday, June 3, a 23-year-old man named Anthony Thomas Reyes set off alarms at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida after allegedly trying to climb over the walls.
He claimed he wanted to “marry” Trump’s 18-year-old golfer granddaughter, Kai Trump, who is the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Haydon.
According to the police affidavit, Anthony “openly admitted to climbing over the wall that surrounds Mar-a-Lago to gain entry so that he may ‘spread the Gospel to [the president] and marry Kai.’”
By the time the Palm Beach Police Department got there, Secret Service had already detained the Texas resident. He was later arrested and officially booked at 4:10 a.m., police records show.
Anthony is being held on a $50,000 bond. A Palm Beach judge also ordered him to have zero contact with Donald, Kai or any members of the first family.
Turns out, this isn’t his first attempt to sneak onto the property, as court documents reveal he also tried to break in on New Year’s Eve.
The Secret Service confirmed what happened in a statement.
“Shortly after midnight, the individual scaled a perimeter fence and triggered alarms,” a spokesperson said.
“U.S. Secret Service personnel detained him without incident at the scene,” they added.
At the time, Donald and the other protectees weren’t at the resort.
Still, a White House staffer made sure to brief the president on what went down.
This isn’t the first time someone’s tried to breach security at one of Donald’s properties. Back in September 2024, shots were fired at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.
According to the FBI via The Times, the then-candidate survived “what appears to be an assassination attempt” and was “safe following gunshots in his vicinity.”
The shooter was later ID’d as Ryan Wesley Routh by the Associated Press. He was caught after a traffic stop on I-95 and taken into custody by the West Palm Beach sheriff’s office.
Just months before that, in July 2024, another attacker — 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks — opened fire at Donald’s rally in Butler, Penn. He killed a spectator, Corey Comperatore, and injured three others, including Donald. Thomas was later fatally shot by the Secret Service, as OK! reported.
Before the shooting, Thomas posted online: “July 13 will be my premiere, watch as it unfolds,” referring to the date of the rally. The post appeared on Steam, a gaming platform.
Two months later, Donald spoke out about how the attack affected him.
“It’s had no impact,” he told a news outlet. “It’s just amazing.”
“I have not had any, I must tell you,” he said of experiencing trauma. “I don’t think about it a lot. It healed up.”
