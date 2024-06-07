'Really Unfair!': Donald Trump Says His Guilty Verdict Has 'Affected' His 'Wonderful' Wife Melania and Family
Donald Trump revealed how his guilty verdict in his hush money trial has taken a toll on his wife, Melania Trump, and his brood.
"It has to affect my family. I think that's really unfair. I have a very good family, I have good kids, I have a wonderful wife. It's not easy for her to read this kind of stuff that is fake, that is fake stuff. That's the way it is. It certainly is not a good thing. It affects me more than it would if it was just about me. I wish it was just about me," he said in an interview with Dr. Phil McGraw, which aired on Thursday, June 6.
Elsewhere in the interview, the ex-president, who was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records on May 30, singled out his 18-year-old son, Barron, who recently graduated from high school in Florida.
"It's not easy," the father-of-five replied. "He's a great kid — he's a good student, he got accepted to different colleges. Some of those colleges all of a sudden, they're rioting all over the place. But he's a good boy. He's a tall boy, very tall, and he's a great kid. Good-looking kid. And, you know, he's going to be at college."
"But he doesn't say it, and I think he doesn't say it because he doesn't want to hurt me, and he thinks it's possibly a hurtful conversation," the former reality star continued.
As OK! previously reported, Donald, 77, made similar comments while chatting with Fox & Friends in an interview that aired on June 2.
"She's fine, but I think it's very hard for her. I mean, she's fine. But it's, you know, she has to read all this c---," he stated of his wife.
"It's tougher, I think it's probably in many ways, it's tougher on my family than it is on me," he added.
Donald will be sentenced on July 11, and he claimed if he has to go to jail, he would accept the consequences. “I don’t know that the public would stand it. You know, I don’t — I’m not sure the public would stand for it,” he said. “I think it would be tough for the public to take. You know, at a certain point, there’s a breaking point.”
However, according to Maggie Haberman, Donald is likely lying.
"He doesn’t want to go to jail. I mean, no matter how much political upside he sees from it, he doesn’t want to go to jail. There’s no question," Haberman stated on the Friday, May 31, episode of CNN's The Source with Kaitlan Collins.