Barron Trump Uses His ‘Charm’ to Impress Conservatives at Dinner Parties as He Moves Into the Political World
Former President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, has reportedly been "swooning" several high-profile conservatives in recent months with aspirations of his own political future.
"Barron is handsome, tall — taller even than his father — and very knowledgeable for someone his age. He's also far more politically interested than people realize," an insider told outlets. "I see all the attributes of a future President if he has the appetite for it. And why not? He has the Trump genes."
"While he was still a minor, Melania zealously protected him and we knew very little about the details of his daily life," the source added. "I think he's allowed to make more decisions for himself now. He can invite anyone to dinner he wishes. He's slowly becoming more public."
Conservative podcast host Adam Sosnick shared an anecdote from a dinner at Mar-a-Lago when loud music started blaring through the speakers, and they looked over to see none other than the former president in charge of the music as the DJ.
Sosnick said, "Barron's like, 'My freakin' dad is the DJ,' and you see the president on his iPad, the light's in his face." The presumptive GOP nominee allegedly played Nothing Compares To You by Sinead O'Connor.
Sosnick added, "He was smart on politics, he says 'you know everybody's always going to fight, there's left, there's right.'"
- 'This Is Going to End Very Badly': Barron Trump Serving as Florida Delegate at RNC Sparks Debate and Criticism
- 'DJ' Donald Trump Plays 'Loud' Music When Barron Trump Is Home and Makes the House 'Shake'
- Following in Daddy Donald's Footsteps: Barron Trump, 18, Picked as Florida Delegate for 2024 Republican National Convention
Barron also recently invited the Iranian-American business mogul Patrick Bet-David to Mar-a-Lago.
Bet-David, worth an estimated $450 million, was reportedly impressed by the young Trump telling his podcast listeners: "For an hour and a half, we just watched Barron run dinner with stories, entertainment. Oh my God. Everything."
He described the young host as "sharp, funny, sarcastic, tough — not weak." In another clip posted to TikTok, Bet-David praised Barron's manners and humility, calling him a "freaking stud of a kid."
The former first son allegedly told him, "It's officially fair game to come after me," apparently referring to the media and Trump's opponents. "I don't care. Good, do it. They've gone and done it to every other kid."
As OK! previously reported, Barron was recently announced as a Florida delegate at the upcoming Republican National Convention.
Barron, who recently turned 18, will serve as one of the 41 at-large delegates from Florida at the RNC in July. This decision marks Barron's first significant involvement in politics, joining his siblings in representing the state at the convention.
The announcement was made as the former first son is set to graduate high school in May.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The former president praised Barron's involvement with the RNC, posting a video to Truth Social where he said, "To me, that's very cute, cuz he's a very young guy and he's graduating from high school this year. He's a very good student, very smart and I think it's great ... I'm all for it."
The Daily Mail provided quotes and sources used in this article.