Barron Trump Uses His ‘Charm’ to Impress Conservatives at Dinner Parties as He Moves Into the Political World

"Barron is handsome, tall — taller even than his father — and very knowledgeable for someone his age. He's also far more politically interested than people realize," an insider told outlets. "I see all the attributes of a future President if he has the appetite for it. And why not? He has the Trump genes."

"While he was still a minor, Melania zealously protected him and we knew very little about the details of his daily life," the source added. "I think he's allowed to make more decisions for himself now. He can invite anyone to dinner he wishes. He's slowly becoming more public."