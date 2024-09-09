It's War: Karlie Kloss Supports Kamala Harris Ahead of 2024 Election Despite Her Connection to the Trump Family
Karlie Kloss seemed to make it clear she's not supporting her in-laws ahead of the 2024 election.
The model, 32, posed an Instagram Story which showed a picture of VP Kamala Harris, who is running for president.
Kloss, who is married to Joshua Kushner, doesn't talk about her connection to the Trump family often, but in 2021, she said she's tried to reason with her brother-in-law Jared Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, in the past.
"Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American," the mom-of-two previously tweeted, referring to how Donald didn't want to admit he lost the 2020 election.
One user told her to "tell your sister-in-law and brother-in-law," to which she replied, "I've tried."
One year prior, Karlie addressed her relationship with the Kushner family on Watch What Happens Live.
“I’m sure I’m not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics,” she replied when she was asked if she was on the same page as her in-laws.
“I voted as a Democrat in 2016, and I plan to do the same thing in 2020,” she added.
During an interview with British Vogue, Karlie said it's been tough to be caught in the middle.
“It’s been hard,” she said. “But I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life.”
Earlier this year, Ivanka and Karlie both attended an Indian wedding together, but they sparked rumors when they didn't pose together.
However, a source claimed the duo are not feuding.
“Ivanka and Karlie have a good relationship, they’re in the same family and they spend time at family events together, they also have an overlapping social circle in Miami," a source told Page Six. “They may not be best friends, but it’s wide off the mark to say they don’t get along.”
For her part, Ivanka seems to be over helping her father.
"She is very happy, living her best life," a source spilled to a news outlet. "She left politics totally in the rearview mirror and so this time around, even if her dad is the leading Republican candidate, she basically doesn't care."
"She told him when he said he was going to run again that she didn't want to be involved," the source explained. "The first election, she wanted to support him. She wanted to be a good daughter. She served his administration for four years, but she had enough. She doesn't want to do it anymore."