The model, 32, posed an Instagram Story which showed a picture of VP Kamala Harris , who is running for president .

Karlie Kloss seemed to make it clear she's not supporting her in-laws ahead of the 2024 election.

Kloss, who is married to Joshua Kushner , doesn't talk about her connection to the Trump family often, but in 2021, she said she's tried to reason with her brother-in-law Jared Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump , in the past.

One user told her to "tell your sister-in-law and brother-in-law," to which she replied, "I've tried."

"Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American," the mom-of-two previously tweeted, referring to how Donald didn't want to admit he lost the 2020 election .

The star has been vocal about how she doesn't support Donald Trump.

One year prior, Karlie addressed her relationship with the Kushner family on Watch What Happens Live.

“I’m sure I’m not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics,” she replied when she was asked if she was on the same page as her in-laws.

“I voted as a Democrat in 2016, and I plan to do the same thing in 2020,” she added.