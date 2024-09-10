or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Spotted Boarding His Plane to Pennsylvania Ahead of 2024 Debate Without Wife Melania: Watch

donald trump boards plane alone melania
Source: mega

Donald Trump was seen boarding his plane ahead of the 2024 debate without wife Melania.

By:

Sept. 10 2024, Published 5:37 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump is all alone — again!

Ahead of the Tuesday, September 10, debate against Kamala Harris, the ex-president, 78, was seen boarding his jet by himself, as his wife, Melania Trump, remains away from the spotlight and the campaign trail.

Article continues below advertisement

In the video, which was posted to social media hours before the event, Donald is seen walking up the stairs to board his flight.

Trump critic Ron Filipkowski captioned the clip, "Trump boards his plane heading to the debate tonight. No Melania."

donald trump boards plane alone melania
Source: mega

The pair share one son: Barron.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump boards plane alone melania
Source: mega

Donald Trump was seen boarding his plane alone ahead of the debate.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, people weighed in on Melania's whereabouts. One person joked, "Melania's going to be 'having dinner' with the pool boy," while another said, "She's with her lawyers trying to plan for a future where Trump isn't in the WH."

A third person added, "She hates his guts and knows he is probably going to walk off the stage due to Kamala beating up on him."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump boards plane alone melania
Source: mega

Donald Trump is rarely seen out and about with his wife, Melania.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, that same day, Melania, 54, made an odd video about her husband — two months after he was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania.

"The attempt to end my husband's life was a horrible, distressing experience. Now, the silence around it feels heavy," she began.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump boards plane alone melania
Source: mega

Melania Trump posted an odd video the same day as the debate.

Article continues below advertisement

“I can’t help but wonder: Why didn’t law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech?” she asked. “There is definitely more to this story. And we need to uncover the truth.”

Article continues below advertisement

Though Melania is rarely seen in public with her husband, she previously expressed how upset she was when she learned her hubby almost died after he was shot at by a 20-year-old.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron's life, were on the brink of devastating change," she said in her statement, calling what took place a "heinous" act. "I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband."

"Let us not forget that differing opinions, policy, and political games are inferior to love. Our personal, structural, and life commitment — until death — is at serious risk. Political concepts are simple when compared to us, human beings," Melania added.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.