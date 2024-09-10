Donald Trump Spotted Boarding His Plane to Pennsylvania Ahead of 2024 Debate Without Wife Melania: Watch
Donald Trump is all alone — again!
Ahead of the Tuesday, September 10, debate against Kamala Harris, the ex-president, 78, was seen boarding his jet by himself, as his wife, Melania Trump, remains away from the spotlight and the campaign trail.
In the video, which was posted to social media hours before the event, Donald is seen walking up the stairs to board his flight.
Trump critic Ron Filipkowski captioned the clip, "Trump boards his plane heading to the debate tonight. No Melania."
Of course, people weighed in on Melania's whereabouts. One person joked, "Melania's going to be 'having dinner' with the pool boy," while another said, "She's with her lawyers trying to plan for a future where Trump isn't in the WH."
A third person added, "She hates his guts and knows he is probably going to walk off the stage due to Kamala beating up on him."
As OK! previously reported, that same day, Melania, 54, made an odd video about her husband — two months after he was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania.
"The attempt to end my husband's life was a horrible, distressing experience. Now, the silence around it feels heavy," she began.
“I can’t help but wonder: Why didn’t law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech?” she asked. “There is definitely more to this story. And we need to uncover the truth.”
Though Melania is rarely seen in public with her husband, she previously expressed how upset she was when she learned her hubby almost died after he was shot at by a 20-year-old.
"When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron's life, were on the brink of devastating change," she said in her statement, calling what took place a "heinous" act. "I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband."
"Let us not forget that differing opinions, policy, and political games are inferior to love. Our personal, structural, and life commitment — until death — is at serious risk. Political concepts are simple when compared to us, human beings," Melania added.