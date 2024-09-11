'She's Just Rambling': Kamala Harris Called Out for Not Answering First Debate Question Against Donald Trump

"If you want to really know the inside track on who the former president is, if he didn't make it clear already, just ask people who have worked with him," Harris pointed out. "When we listen to this kind of rhetoric, when the issues that affect the American people are not being addressed, I think the choice is clear in this election."

The former senator also went in on the Republican's wild speeches and how nothing he says makes sense. "You will see, during the course of his rally, he talks about fictional characters like Hannibal Lecter," she said, referring to the movie character.

"He will talk about, windmills cause cancer. And what you will also notice is that people start leaving his rallies early out of exhaustion and boredom," Harris added.