'She's Just Rambling': Kamala Harris Called Out for Not Answering First Debate Question Against Donald Trump

Kamala Harris confused viewers with her first debate answer.

Sept. 10 2024, Published 9:32 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kamala Harris may have left viewers confused with her first answer in her debate against Donald Trump.

During the highly anticipated event on Tuesday, September 10, the VP was asked if Americans are better off economically than they were four years ago. However, her answer was a little all over the place.

"I believe in the ambition, the aspirations, the dreams of the American people," Harris began before talking about her upbringing and how she wants an "opportunity economy."

"Arg! I'm already lost on the debate. She was asked if she thought people were better off 4 years ago. No answer yet she's just rambling and attacking," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user penned.

"Not! She can't even answer the 1st debate question," a second user added.

"You could shake the hand with a dead corpse at a wake and it would be less awkward then that. #debate," another concerned person wrote.

The debate between the 2024 candidates got fiery when the former District Attorney got back on track and emphasized why the American people deserve better than the right-wing leader. "In this debate tonight, you're going to hear from the same old tired playbook – a bunch of lies, grievances and name-calling," Harris said.

"I believe very strongly that the American people want a president who understands the importance of bringing us together knowing we have so much more important than what separates us, and I pledge to you to be a president for all Americans," she continued before pointing out Trump's alleged "dangerous plan," a.k.a. Project 2025.

"If you want to really know the inside track on who the former president is, if he didn't make it clear already, just ask people who have worked with him," Harris pointed out. "When we listen to this kind of rhetoric, when the issues that affect the American people are not being addressed, I think the choice is clear in this election."

The former senator also went in on the Republican's wild speeches and how nothing he says makes sense. "You will see, during the course of his rally, he talks about fictional characters like Hannibal Lecter," she said, referring to the movie character.

"He will talk about, windmills cause cancer. And what you will also notice is that people start leaving his rallies early out of exhaustion and boredom," Harris added.

Trump did his best to fire back saying, "People don't go to her rallies! People don't leave my rallies."

