'Should Not Be President': Donald Trump Mocked for Tripping Up Stairs of Air Force One After He Ridiculed Joe Biden for Same Stumble
Donald Trump became a laughing stock on Sunday, June 8, after he stumbled up the stairs of Air Force One.
The president of the United States was heading into the government plane while en route to Camp David when he was filmed avoiding an embarrassing face plant in front of a group of reporters, security and military personnel.
Donald Trump Nearly Face Plants on Steps of Air Force One
The near-fall occurred after Trump paused on the tarmac to answer questions from journalists about the POTUS sending troops into California amid growing Los Angeles protests against ICE raids in the area. The president had been traveling with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Trump had almost made it inside the jet as he held onto a railing, but seemed to have a misstep as he just barely caught himself and continued walking after a brief moment of panic spread across his face.
President Mocked After Tripping
After the video went viral on social media, critics couldn't help but mock Trump while calling out the hypocritical context of the clip, as the U.S. leader frequently used to poke fun at former President Joe Biden for his infamous Air Force One stumbles.
"Not a good sign. He’s probably worn out!" a concerned viewer stated, as another individual added: "The reps were right — someone who isn't able to go up this stairs should definitely not be president!"
"Remember when Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden tripping as he walked up the steps of Air force one? I found the video," a third hater complained alongside footage of The Apprentice star firing shots at the former president over his clumsiness.
Donald Trump's Hypocritical Claims About Joe Biden Resurface
In July 2023, Trump shared a video early on in his 2024 presidential campaign about "rebuilding America's depleted military" when he began belittling Biden and his physical capabilities.
"Joe Biden can’t even walk up a flight of stairs on Air Force One. And he can’t put two sentences together," Trump declared at the time. "The last thing that this incompetent administration should be doing is risking war with a nuclear-armed Russia or China or other countries. We have somebody who doesn’t have a clue representing us."
Later that same year, Trump trolled "crooked Joe" as he claimed the liberal leader couldn't "even walk up the children's stairs" of Air Force One.
"Now doesn't that look terrible? You see a man come out, you want to see a man walk out, or a woman, walk off Air Force One, nice and high, wave to everybody. This guy goes through the little stairs. We call them the children's stairs," Trump spewed. "And now he's made it a common practice because he can't quite make it up or down. I think he has a bigger time making it up. Usually it's supposed to be easier."