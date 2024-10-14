Donald Trump Throws Tantrum in the Middle of the Night Over 'Classless' and 'Fake' 'Apprentice' Movie: 'Politically Disgusting Hatchet Job'
It's safe to say Donald Trump won't be watching The Apprentice, a new movie which focuses on Trump's life in the 1970s and '80s in Manhattan.
“A FAKE and CLASSLESS Movie written about me, called, The Apprentice (Do they even have the right to use that name without approval?), will hopefully ‘bomb.’ It’s a cheap, defamatory, and politically disgusting hatchet job, put out right before the 2024 Presidential Election, to try and hurt the Greatest Political Movement in the History of our Country, ‘MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!’” Trump, 78, wrote on Truth Social in the middle of the night on Monday, October 14.
“My former wife, Ivana, was a kind and wonderful person, and I had a great relationship with her until the day she died. The writer of this pile of garbage, Gabe Sherman, a lowlife and talentless hack, who has long been widely discredited, knew that, but chose to ignore it,” Trump added of Ivana Trump, who passed away in 2022. “So sad that HUMAN SCUM, like the people involved in this hopefully unsuccessful enterprise, are allowed to say and do whatever they want in order to hurt a Political Movement, which is far bigger than any of us. MAGA2024!”
The movie, which released on October 11, has one scene in which Donald, played by Sebastian Stan, sexually assaulted his then-wife Ivana.
In May, Donald threatened to sue over the movie, as his attorneys were upset over the rape scene.
“We will be filing a lawsuit to address the blatantly false assertions from these pretend filmmakers,” the Trump campaign’s Steven Cheung said on Monday, May 20. “This garbage is pure fiction which sensationalizes lies that have been long debunked. As with the illegal Biden Trials, this is election interference by Hollywood elites, who know that President Trump will retake the White House and beat their candidate of choice because nothing they have done has worked.”
Ivanka previously spoke about the sexual assault following the couple's divorce, which was finalized in 1992.
She later walked back the claims in 2015, saying, “The story is totally without merit. Donald and I are the best of friends and together have raised three children that we love and are very proud of.”
Meanwhile, Sebastian previously explained how he got into the mindset of Donald.
“I had 130 videos on his physicality on my phone,” the actor previously revealed. “And 562 videos that I had pulled with pictures from different time periods — from the ’70s all the way to today — so I could pull out his speech patterns and try to improvise like him.”