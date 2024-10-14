Donald Trump Throws Tantrum in the Middle of the Night Over 'Classless' and 'Fake' 'Apprentice' Movie: 'Politically Disgusting Hatchet Job'

It's safe to say Donald Trump won't be watching The Apprentice, a new movie which focuses on Trump's life in the 1970s and '80s in Manhattan.

“A FAKE and CLASSLESS Movie written about me, called, The Apprentice (Do they even have the right to use that name without approval?), will hopefully ‘bomb.’ It’s a cheap, defamatory, and politically disgusting hatchet job, put out right before the 2024 Presidential Election, to try and hurt the Greatest Political Movement in the History of our Country, ‘MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!’” Trump, 78, wrote on Truth Social in the middle of the night on Monday, October 14.