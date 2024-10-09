Donald Trump Dubs Kamala Harris a 'No Good Liar' as He Repeats Unverified Claims She Never Worked at McDonald's
Donald Trump brought up Kamala Harris' summer job at McDonald's — again — while speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania.
The vice president's work history at the famous fast food joint has been mentioned throughout her 2024 election campaign, both at events and in political ads. However, Trump, 78, has insisted she made up the job ever since a false rumor swirled on social media that McDonald's corporate allegedly announced they had no record of her working there.
Fact-checking sources later confirmed McDonald's never made a public statement on the issue. Although the accusation that she never worked at the restaurant is still unverified, Trump has continued to repeat it as fact at his campaign events.
"You have lyin' Kamala. She lies about everything, including where she worked, remember? 'I worked so hard at McDonald's, it was unbelievable,'" he mocked Harris during a recent rally. "She said she worked like a dog in McDonald's and it never happened. She didn't work there. She’s a no good liar."
As the clip of Trump's latest food-themed rant circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter, MAGA critics mocked the ex-prez's bizarre fascination with the topic.
One person mocked, "Donald is obsessed with Harris working at McDonald’s because the concept of a student being able to get a job from anyone other than their own daddy is so foreign to him."
- 'What Language Is That?': Donald Trump Mocked for His Latest 'Word Salad' as He Praises 'Incredible' Daughter-in-Law Lara
- Donald Trump Trashes the Biden Family at Florida Rally: 'My Kids Aren't So Spoiled'
- Donald Trump Recalls Playing Golf With Bill Clinton Prior To Rivalry With Wife Hillary: 'He's Got A Certain Athleticism'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
A separate user referenced his well-documented love for the fast food place, joking: "I don't understand why he's so triggered by this. It's not like she said she ATE McDonalds. That's still all for him."
Another critic added, "I can’t imagine what goes on inside his head that he thinks latching on to this just to call her a liar when he lies nonstop is a good idea," and a fourth replied, "Nobody can be as good a liar as DJT. That is surely one thing he actually excels at."
This comes after Trump said in a recent podcast interview that he was an honest man, causing the host to immediately burst into laughter.
"So they can say what they want. I have a hard time doing it to them, because … I’m basically a truthful person," he said. "No, but frankly, she’s [Harris] given me so much ammunition, I don’t really have to [lie]."