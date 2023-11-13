OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump's Speeches 'Are Getting More and More Disturbing,' Jen Psaki Warns: 'A Lot to Be Concerned About'

jen psaki warning donald trump
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 13 2023, Published 1:34 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

MSNBC host Jen Psaki made it clear that Donald Trump should not be in the White House again, as she's nervous for what rules he will put in place.

The TV host played a clip of the former president, 77, talking about indicting his political rivals should he be the president again.

Article continues below advertisement
jen psaki warning donald trump
Source: mega

Jen Psaki warned viewers about Donald Trump becoming president again.

Psaki then made her case as to why Joe Biden, 80, is the better choice over Trump, though she has concerns about the former too.

Biden isn’t perfect” but “we have to understand what the alternative here is," she began.

Article continues below advertisement
jen psaki warning donald trump
Source: mega

Jen Psaki also dissed President Joe Biden, too.

"If elected to a second term, Donald Trump would prosecute anyone he deems an enemy, unleashed troops on protesters and essentially unravel the rule of law as we know it. And this time, he plans to line his administration with people who will actually help him do it. Joe Biden is three years older and occasionally trips over things. Look, there’s a lot to be concerned about right now when it comes to a second Trump term," she stated.

"The speeches are getting much more disturbing and much more unhinged, and we should all hear it that way. It’s also important to talk about all of this and important to call it out. But there is nothing more important than digging into his actual plans. The faintest of silver linings here is that Trump is warning us in his own voice with a microphone on and a camera rolling. By the way, he’s telling us exactly what he plans to do. We all just need to listen," she continued.

Article continues below advertisement
jen psaki warning donald trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump has been compared to other dictators.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Psaki isn't the only one worried about Trump becoming the leader of the U.S. again.

As OK! previously reported, Representative Jamie Raskin also had a cryptic message for future voters.

Article continues below advertisement

“Well, the role of the government, in his view, is to advance his political fortunes and destroy his political enemies. So what would a second term look like? It would look a lot like Vladimir Putin and Russia,” Raskin predicted.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
jen psaki warning donald trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump is running for president again.

He also went on to compare Trump's possible second term to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"They don’t accept elections. They don’t go their ways. They refuse to disavow political violence. They embrace political violence as an instrument for obtaining power. And then everything flows from the will of a charismatic politician, and that is Donald Trump in their book. So we are clearly headed into a completely different form of government than any of us would recognize as continuous with the past right wing authoritarian government in league with Putin, Xi, Orban, Bolsonaro," he claimed, referring to other dictators.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.