Donald Trump's Speeches 'Are Getting More and More Disturbing,' Jen Psaki Warns: 'A Lot to Be Concerned About'
MSNBC host Jen Psaki made it clear that Donald Trump should not be in the White House again, as she's nervous for what rules he will put in place.
The TV host played a clip of the former president, 77, talking about indicting his political rivals should he be the president again.
Psaki then made her case as to why Joe Biden, 80, is the better choice over Trump, though she has concerns about the former too.
“Biden isn’t perfect” but “we have to understand what the alternative here is," she began.
"If elected to a second term, Donald Trump would prosecute anyone he deems an enemy, unleashed troops on protesters and essentially unravel the rule of law as we know it. And this time, he plans to line his administration with people who will actually help him do it. Joe Biden is three years older and occasionally trips over things. Look, there’s a lot to be concerned about right now when it comes to a second Trump term," she stated.
"The speeches are getting much more disturbing and much more unhinged, and we should all hear it that way. It’s also important to talk about all of this and important to call it out. But there is nothing more important than digging into his actual plans. The faintest of silver linings here is that Trump is warning us in his own voice with a microphone on and a camera rolling. By the way, he’s telling us exactly what he plans to do. We all just need to listen," she continued.
Psaki isn't the only one worried about Trump becoming the leader of the U.S. again.
As OK! previously reported, Representative Jamie Raskin also had a cryptic message for future voters.
“Well, the role of the government, in his view, is to advance his political fortunes and destroy his political enemies. So what would a second term look like? It would look a lot like Vladimir Putin and Russia,” Raskin predicted.
He also went on to compare Trump's possible second term to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
"They don’t accept elections. They don’t go their ways. They refuse to disavow political violence. They embrace political violence as an instrument for obtaining power. And then everything flows from the will of a charismatic politician, and that is Donald Trump in their book. So we are clearly headed into a completely different form of government than any of us would recognize as continuous with the past right wing authoritarian government in league with Putin, Xi, Orban, Bolsonaro," he claimed, referring to other dictators.