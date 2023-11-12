Donald Trump Believed He'd Be 'Reinstated' as President After 2020 Loss, Shocking Tapes Reveal

On the Sunday, November 12, edition of ABC’s This Week, news anchor Jonathan Karl revealed never before heard tapes, which divulged that ex-President Donald Trump demanded he be reinstated as president following his 2020 loss.

In July 2021, New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman tweeted that “Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August,” however, Trump's advisors dismissed this as “offhand musings.”