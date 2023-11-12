Donald Trump Believed He'd Be 'Reinstated' as President After 2020 Loss, Shocking Tapes Reveal
On the Sunday, November 12, edition of ABC’s This Week, news anchor Jonathan Karl revealed never before heard tapes, which divulged that ex-President Donald Trump demanded he be reinstated as president following his 2020 loss.
In July 2021, New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman tweeted that “Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August,” however, Trump's advisors dismissed this as “offhand musings.”
The tapes included Karl asking Trump about Haberman's claims as well as an interview with one of Trump’s allies, who alleged the former commander-in-chief asked him to publicly call for the former reality TV star to be moved back into the White House.
“When you had a release recently you said 2024 or before. What do you mean by that? You don’t really think there’s a way you would get reinstated before the next election?” Karl asked Trump on the audio recording.
He replied: “I’m not going to explain it to Jonathan because you wouldn’t, you wouldn’t either understand it or write it.”
Karl’s voiceover then explained, “As I later learned, Trump was talking about the idea a lot in private, worrying some of his advisers that he was actually starting to believe it. Even former Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis, who recently pled guilty in Georgia for her part in trying to overturn the election felt the need to refute Trump’s reinstatement fantasy. Tweeting, the Constitution has only one process for removal of a sitting president, impeachment and conviction. No, President Trump is not going to be quote reinstated. And then there was Mo Brooks of Alabama.”
“The sixth-term congressman was the first lawmaker to announce plans to challenge the congressional certification of Joe Biden’s victory,” the voiceover continued.
“Karl In my judgment, if only lawful votes cast by eligible American citizens are counted. President Trump handily won the Electoral College and second term as president,” Brooks told the journalist in an interview.
“His steadfast support of those election lies helped Brooks win Trump’s coveted endorsement in Alabama’s 2022 Senate race,” Karl’s voiceover chimed in. “But by the summer of 2021, even Mo Brooks said it was time to move on a message that didn’t resonate with the Trump faithful.”
Brooks said: “There are some people who are despondent about the voter fraud or election theft in 2020. Folks put that behind you, put that behind you.”
“Brooks later told me that months after that rally in March of 2022, Trump called him with an extraordinary series of demands. Among them?” Karl wondered.
“He asked me to perfectly state that Donald Trump should be allowed to move back into the White House, reinstated as president,” Brooks told Karl.
“Brooks says he refused, telling the former president and his demand was blatantly unconstitutional. And that then Trump retaliated pulling his endorsement,” Karl noted.
“Do you think he really believed that he could be reinstated?” the ABC employee asked Brooks.
“I sure hope not because if he truly believed that, and he was way outside, outside the bounds of reality,” he responded.