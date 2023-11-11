Kim Kardashian 'Still Hasn't Met' Her New Nephew as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Impose Strict 'Invite Only' Rule
How far down on the list is Auntie Kim?
According to a recent source, Kim Kardashian apparently “still hasn’t met” her new nephew.
A week after the birth of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s son was announced, the Skims founder supposedly has not yet been called to come see the newborn.
“Kourtney is going to be introducing the new baby to her family on an ‘invite-only’ basis,” the insider spilled.
“[Kourtney] and Travis have communicated that they will be taking ‘family only’ time for the newly blended family and for Kourt to rest, and then they will be inviting the extended family over on an individual basis,” they explained.
“So now everyone’s talking about where Kim will be on the list,” they added of Kourtney’s younger sister, whom she has been feuding with this year.
“Obviously, Kris [Jenner] will be first — but who is going to get the second invite?” the source wondered.
Despite the ongoing tension between the two siblings, the insider noted that the Poosh founder claimed the rule is for the baby’s health.
“Kourtney has said it’s a germs thing — to protect the baby and not expose him to any risk — but it’s, like, part of her new strategy to keep everyone at arm’s length,” they divulged.
As OK! previously reported, Kourtney and Travis were overjoyed in welcoming their son to their blended family. An insider recently shared the parent’s feelings after the birth of their first child together.
“Kourtney is over the moon about her son’s arrival," a source said of the mother-of-four. "Her pregnancy took a stressful turn towards the end."
"She is happy to just be able to snuggle her baby boy now," they noted of The Kardashians star. "She feels so blessed."
Apparently, Travis "keeps being amazing," and "brings [Kourtney] her favorite, healthy food to the hospital."
"He makes sure she has everything that she needs. He is obsessed with their baby boy," the insider said.
The couple’s pride and joy will be joining the duo’s family, which includes Kourtney’s kids Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, and daughter Penelope, 11, whom she has with ex Scott Disick, while Travis , 47, is already a father to son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.
Though the pair is ecstatic about their baby boy, the pregnancy was not an easy one for the oldest Kardashian sister. In September, Kourtney revealed she had to have emergency surgery in order to save her child’s life.
"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this," she wrote in an Instagram post.
"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don't think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing 🙏🏼🤍," she added.
