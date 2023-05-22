Donald Trump Insists He's the Only Presidential 'Candidate Who Can Prevent World War 3': 'I Will Bring Peace'
Donald Trump is trying to make it clear he's the perfect person to rule the country again. In a Sunday, May 21, Truth Social post, the former president, 76, wrote, “[President Joe] Biden continues to bring the world ever closer to nuclear war. I alone am the candidate who can prevent World War 3. I will end the killing and bloodshed and bring peace to Europe and the World!”
During Trump's CNN town hall on May 10, the businessman would not say who he wants to win in Russia's war against Ukraine.
“I want everybody to stop dying. They’re dying. Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying,” Trump told Kaitlan Collins. “And I’ll have that done in 24 hours.”
“I think in terms of getting it settled so we stop killing all these people,” he continued.
Trump, who seem to have a good relationship with Vladimir Putin, continued to praise him.
“If you say he’s a war criminal, it’s going to be a lot tougher to make a deal to make this thing stopped,” Trump said. “If he’s going to be a war criminal, people are going to grab him and execute him, he’s going to fight a lot harder than he’s fighting under the other circumstance.”
“Of course he’s smart. They want you to say he’s a stupid person. He’s not a stupid person and he’s very cunning. Putin made a bad mistake in my opinion," he added.
As a result, Trump was criticized by his former pal Chris Christie.
“I think he’s a coward and I think he’s a puppet of Putin,” Christie told radio host Hugh Hewitt. “I don’t know why, to tell you the truth, but I can’t figure it out, but there’s no other conclusion to come to.”
- Donald Trump Was Told He Could Not Keep Any Classified Documents Before Mar-a-Lago Raid, Federal Prosecutors Claim
- Donald Trump Verbally Attacks Former White House Staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin, Calls Her a 'Loser' and 'Sleazebag'
- Donald Trump Claims 'Radical Left Democrats' Will Step Up Their 'Fake Investigations' As His Poll Numbers Continue to Grow
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Christie was shocked Trump wouldn't back Ukraine, calling it "the most stunning moment in the debate. If you don’t say that you think Ukraine should win the war, I don’t know where you stand with Putin."