Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Savagely Portrayed as Titanic's Jack and Rose in Gigantic D.C. Statue: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Another gigantic statue has emerged of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein in Washington, D.C. This time around, the large sculpture appeared on the National Mall on Tuesday, March 20, and features Trump and Epstein as the characters Jack and Rose from the 1997 film Titanic. The statue versions of Trump and Epstein mimicked a pose from a famous scene in the James Cameron movie, in which Jack —who was played by Leonardo DiCaprio in the motion picture — shouts, "I'm the king of the world!" as he holds Rose's hands out to the sides while aboard the ship's bow.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Another gigantic statue of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein emerged in Washington, D.C.

The statue, called "KING OF THE WORLD," is the latest satirical installment by Secret Handshake — the anonymous art organization behind a series of politically charged projects. Plaques were placed on each side of the figure, reading: "The tragic love story between Jack and Rose was built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches. This monument honors the bond between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, a friendship seemingly built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were portrayed as 'Titanic' characters Rose and Jack in a D.C statue.

In a statement to CBS News affiliate WUSA9, the group noted 10 banners were hung in the area around the statue in honor of Trump and Epstein's former friendship. "Why? Because 2026 has been a banner year for President Trump. Meaning... he's added giant banners of his face to federal buildings all across DC. We want to help him on his mission by tossing a few of our own in the mix," Secret Handshake snubbed. The installment, which will remain on the National mall in the U.S. capital until Friday, March 13, isn't the first statue Secret Handshake has taunted Trump with in D.C.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Mocked as Jeffrey Epstein's 'Closest Friend'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump insists he was 'exonerated' by the Epstein files.

In September 2025, the group placed a statue honoring Trump and Epstein's former friendship across from the Capitol building. The giant 12-ft statue depicted the Republican president holding hands with the late child predator and featured three plaques describing its purpose. "In honor of Friendship Month we celebrate the long-lasting bond between President Donald J. Trump and his 'closest friend' Jeffrey Epstein," the first plaque read. The two placed beneath the Trump and Epstein figures featured quotes from an alleged birthday card sent to the disgraced financier when he turned 50 in 2003, which had been released by the House Oversight Committee after it subpoenaed Epstein's estate earlier that same month.

'A Pal Is a Wonderful Thing'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump claimed he was never 'friendly' with Jeffrey Epstein.