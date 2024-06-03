OK Magazine
Donald Trump's Joke About Global Warming Falls Flat as He Says It Will Result 'in a Little More Beachfront Property'

Jun. 3 2024, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

It seems like Donald Trump's humor failed to take off.

During an interview with Fox & Friends, which aired on Sunday, June 2, the ex-president joked about global warming — and most people didn't think it was funny.

"When you look at all these people, millions of people coming into this country, it’s — I really think, other than nuclear weapons, which I think are the single biggest threat, not global warming, when they say that the seas will rise over the next 400 years, one-eighth of an inch, you know, which means basically have a little more beachfront property. OK. Think of it. The seas are going to rise. Who knows?” Trump said during the interview.

“But this is the big threat. I watched [Joe] Biden the other night. It’s the greatest existential — he loves that word because it’s a big word and he thinks — you know, he thinks — he knows — he doesn’t even know what the h--- the word means. He goes, it’s the greatest existential threat to our country, global warming. In the meantime, you’ve got these maniacs with nuclear weapons that can do damage which I won’t even talk to you about,” he added.

Donald Trump made a joke about global warming in a recent interview.

Of course, people pointed out how the 77-year-old's joke fell flat.

"Hmmm....he totally doesn't get the concept of 'rising sea levels.' It means your beachfront property is GONE," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Donald Trump was mocked for his bad joke.

Another person added, "Such a forward thinking guy. Pathetic."

A third person added, "He sees a scam opportunity. Selling underwater beach front property to MAGA."

Donald Trump also went off about migrants.

Donald Trump was recently found guilty in his hush money case.

Trump didn't stop there, as he claimed immigrants are causing a lot of problems in the U.S.

"It’s the greatest. There has never been anything like it. The power of weaponry today. It will be obliteration. And that’s your real threat. But in terms of our country, a real threat are the people that are coming in, that are being allowed to come in. Who wants to have an open border where millions of people are coming into our country, right? Millions and millions, and not just from South America. They’re coming in from Africa, from the Middle East, from Europe, from all over the world they’re coming in. And they’re coming in from jails, and they’re coming in from mental institutions, insane asylums," he claimed.

"The worst — some of the sickest people, mentally ill people, are being dropped into our country. We’re going to be paying for this for a long time. Now, I’m going to do the big deportation. The biggest ever. Eisenhower did the biggest. This will be bigger. But it’s a very tough thing," he continued. "What they’ve done to our country is unthinkable that they could do this. And so many other things. I mean, you go into New York, the kids can’t have Little League games anymore. It sounds so trivial, right?"

