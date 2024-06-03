Donald Trump's Joke About Global Warming Falls Flat as He Says It Will Result 'in a Little More Beachfront Property'

"When you look at all these people, millions of people coming into this country, it’s — I really think, other than nuclear weapons, which I think are the single biggest threat, not global warming, when they say that the seas will rise over the next 400 years, one-eighth of an inch, you know, which means basically have a little more beachfront property. OK. Think of it. The seas are going to rise. Who knows?” Trump said during the interview.

“But this is the big threat. I watched [Joe] Biden the other night. It’s the greatest existential — he loves that word because it’s a big word and he thinks — you know, he thinks — he knows — he doesn’t even know what the h--- the word means. He goes, it’s the greatest existential threat to our country, global warming. In the meantime, you’ve got these maniacs with nuclear weapons that can do damage which I won’t even talk to you about,” he added.