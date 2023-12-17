'Extremely Anti-American': Donald Trump Slammed for Claiming Immigrants Are 'Poisoning the Blood of Our Country' During Latest Rally
Donald Trump frightened many Americans after he made concerning remarks about immigrants during his Saturday, December 16, rally in Durham, N.H.
“They’re poisoning the blood of our country. That’s what they’ve done,” Trump told the cheering crowd. “They poison mental institutions and prisons all over the world, not just in South America … but all over the world.”
“They’re coming into our country, from Africa, from Asia, all over the world,” the former president added.
Following the event, one person posted the clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, and compared Trump’s statements to those of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.
“At his rally in NH today, Trump praised dictators Kim and Xi again for their ability to ‘ruthlessly control’ their countries and has now made Hitler’s ‘poisoning the blood of our country’ rhetoric a standard feature of his rally speeches,” the user wrote alongside the clip.
Other people replied to the post sharing their concern and slamming Trump for his dangerous rhetoric.
“Herr Adolph Trump,” one social media user wrote, while another added, “This trend is very disturbing considering the unrest in this country and abroad. The MAGA movement is very upsetting to witness.”
“It's impossible to understand why these people prepared to exchange democracy for voting for Trump,” another person penned, while a fourth noted, “The normalization of Trump’s hateful rhetoric is frightening!”
“What scares me more than him saying it is the crowd cheering it,” another person said, as a sixth shared, “Trump’s posturing is extremely anti-American. Only 3 generations ago, all my great grandparents came here through Ellis Island, welcomed from Ireland, Scotland, Denmark & Germany. As with nearly all immigrants, then & now, they wanted a better life with greater opportunity.”
“He doesn't even come close to hiding it anymore!” one more user stated.
This was not the first time Trump has used this language, as back in October he also stated “the blood of America is being poisoned” and rival Joe Biden later called him out for it.
“Trump also recently talked about, ‘The blood of America is being poisoned’ … Again, echoes the same phrases used in Nazi Germany,” Biden said at the time.
Host of the Medhi Hasan Show, Medhi Hasan also pointed out that Trump has a pattern of speaking this way.
“Classic Trump: say something crazy outrageous, neo-Nazi-like and it gets headlines, creates outrage. So wait a little. Then say it again, no one notices, no coverage, and it gets normalized and mainstreamed. Let’s be clear: migrants ‘poisoning the blood’ is Hitler rhetoric,” he wrote on X.