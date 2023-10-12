Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Branded as Hypocrites After Using 7 Gas-Guzzling SUVs in New York City
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have spent several years begging the public to protect the planet, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen as disingenuous after their recent New York City trip.
The Sussexes traveled to the metropolitan area for the Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit in honor of World Mental Health Day, and the duo used seven SUVs to travel to the event.
American commentator Michael Cole slammed the couple for their years of discussing global warming while using gas cars and private planes.
“The last time I saw a convoy like that, it was at Elvis Presley's funeral when there were 11 Cadillacs, including his hearse," Cole said during a GB News appearance. "This is really quite awful. I mean hypocrisy upon hypocrisy."
Cole later mentioned the Sussexes' May car chase and the amount of people who questioned the validity of their statement.
“And of course, the last time the Sussexes were in New York, we had this great tale of the two-hour chase through the streets of Manhattan and the mayor and everybody else, the police chief said it couldn't have happened here," the media personality continued. “You must have dreamt it, because such a thing is not possible. It's impossible in New York City.”
“And they were generally laughed out of out of the house scornfully because of that claim," Cole ranted.
While Meghan and Harry were using police escorts around Manhattan, Prince William and Kate Middleton hosted a forum in the U.K. meeting with adolescents.
“At the same time as of course, the lovely Meghan was appearing in her off-the-shoulder beautiful outfit, the Princess of Wales, Kate was in Birmingham doing her own bit for World Mental Health Day in a much more low-key but a much more studied and a much more appreciated way," Cole shared.
“That's the difference between the two of them, and it's up to the people to judge which they prefer," he added.
This wouldn't be the first time Harry's desire to find planet-focused solutions was questioned. In 2019, the Duke of Sussex spoke to the U.N. assembly about African ecological concerns to promote his Travalyst initiative.
"The drought there is a reflection of extreme weather we are seeing across the globe. As I speak, our world is on fire, again," Harry said in a 2019 speech. "These historic weather events are no longer historic."
"More and more, they are a part of our daily lives, and this crisis will only grow worse... unless our leaders lead," he added. "Unless the countries represented by the seats in this hallowed hall make the decisions—the daring, transformative decisions—our world needs to save humanity."
Piers Morgan took offense to Harry's lecture and saw it as phony.
"It takes a special kind of brazen brass neck to stand up at the United Nations in New York, as he did today, and lecture the world about climate change when you constantly use luxury gas-guzzling private jets like a taxi service," Morgan wrote in a column.
Nelson Mandela's grandson Ndaba Mandela used the controversial speech as a call to action for influential figures.
"Every year we have the World Economic Forum and we all these heads of state coming in on their own private jets talking about climate change, so I think it's time we hold our leaders accountable and really let them put their money where their mouth is and say if they truly believe in climate change — whether it be Prince Harry or whether it be a head of state — people need to be held accountable," Morgan quoted Ndaba in his article.
