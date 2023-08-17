President Joe Biden Blows Up While Boasting About the Inflation Reduction Act During Speech: Watch

As OK! previously reported, Biden is known to get snippy with people who work for him.

An insider claimed the president swears and insults staffers while inside the White House, with him consistently saying: “God d------, how the f--- don’t you know this?!,” “Don’t f------- bulls--- me!” and “Get the f--- out of here!”

“No one is safe,” not even senior aides, one administration official said, Axios reported. "Behind closed doors, Biden has such a quick-trigger temper that some aides try to avoid meeting alone with him. Some take a colleague, almost as a shield against a solo blast."