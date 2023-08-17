President Joe Biden Blows Up While Boasting About the Inflation Reduction Act During Speech: Watch
President Joe Biden exposed his temper when he yelled during a speech from the White House on the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act.
"They’re telling us America is failing," Biden, 80, said. "Let me tell you, they’re dead wrong. They’re dead wrong. America isn’t failing. America is winning. And I’ve said a thousand times … there is no quit in America."
The politician then changed his tone and got angry as he addressed the crowd.
"Name me a single objective we’ve ever set out to accomplish that we’ve failed on. Name me one, in all of our history. Not one!" Biden shouted. "It’s never been a good bet to bet against America, and it’s still not a good bet today."
As OK! previously reported, Biden is known to get snippy with people who work for him.
An insider claimed the president swears and insults staffers while inside the White House, with him consistently saying: “God d------, how the f--- don’t you know this?!,” “Don’t f------- bulls--- me!” and “Get the f--- out of here!”
“No one is safe,” not even senior aides, one administration official said, Axios reported. "Behind closed doors, Biden has such a quick-trigger temper that some aides try to avoid meeting alone with him. Some take a colleague, almost as a shield against a solo blast."
The former vice president will also "grill aides on topics until it's clear they don't know the answer to a question — a routine that some see as meticulous and others call 'stump the chump' or 'stump the dummy,'" the outlet claimed. "Being yelled at by the president has become an internal initiation ceremony in this White House, aides say — if Biden doesn't yell at you, it could be a sign he doesn't respect you."
Ted Kaufman, Biden’s chief of staff from his time as a U.S. senator, said that he takes his job very seriously.
“If there is something that’s not in the brief, he’s going to find it,” he noted. “It’s not to embarrass people, it’s because he wants to get to the right decision. Most people who have worked for him like the fact that he challenges them and gets them to a better decision.”