The former president, 77, didn't stop there, as he continued to claim Joe, 80, was on drugs when the FBI raided his Florida home in August 2022, where they later found classified documents. (Trump was later indicted and arrested for holding onto the materials.)

"Was Crooked Joe Biden on Cocaine when he instructed the FBI/DOJ to illegally invade my home, Mar-a-Lago, in complete and total violation of my 4th Amendment Rights? Was he on Cocaine, or various other substances, when he, for the first time in U.S. history, had his political opponent, who is leading him in the Polls by a lot, indicted and arrested (twice, if you include the DOJ run Manhattan D.A.’s Office)? WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE!!!" he added.