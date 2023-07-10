Donald Trump Stoops to an Embarrassing New Low as He Claims Cocaine in White House Was for Use by 'Crooked Joe'
Donald Trump is continuing to point fingers at who brought cocaine into the White House in early July.
“THEY 100% KNOW WHO IT IS,” Trump declared on Truth Social. “If they don’t release information, it means they destroyed the tapes & the Cocaine was for use by Hunter, & probably Crooked Joe, in order to give this total disaster of a President a little life and energy!”
The former president, 77, didn't stop there, as he continued to claim Joe, 80, was on drugs when the FBI raided his Florida home in August 2022, where they later found classified documents. (Trump was later indicted and arrested for holding onto the materials.)
"Was Crooked Joe Biden on Cocaine when he instructed the FBI/DOJ to illegally invade my home, Mar-a-Lago, in complete and total violation of my 4th Amendment Rights? Was he on Cocaine, or various other substances, when he, for the first time in U.S. history, had his political opponent, who is leading him in the Polls by a lot, indicted and arrested (twice, if you include the DOJ run Manhattan D.A.’s Office)? WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE!!!" he added.
As OK! previously reported, there was a white substance discovered at the White House, but a spokesperson for the president claimed they weren't home at the time.
"The item was sent for further evaluation and an investigation into the cause and manner of how it entered the White House is pending," Secret Service chief of communications, Anthony Guglielmi, said in a recent statement.
This is hardly the first time Trump has blamed Biden's son Hunter, who has a prolific history of illicit drug addiction, for potentially bringing in the substance.
"Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden," Trump wrote on Wednesday, July 5.
"But watch, the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was 'very small,' & it wasn’t really COCAINE, but rather common ground up Aspirin, & the story will vanish," he added. "Has Deranged Jack Smith, the crazy, Trump hating Special Prosecutor, been seen in the area of the COCAINE? He looks like a crackhead to me!"