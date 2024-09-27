Donald Trump Jr. and Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle Travel Overseas Together Amid Breakup Rumors: Photos
It looks like Donald Trump Jr. and fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle's romance is still in tact.
Though people were wondering about the state of their relationship due to rumors about the father-of-five's relationship with socialite Bettina Anderson, the duo recently traveled overseas together.
"Incredible trip to Belgrade, Serbia, and Bucharest, Romania with @donaldjtrumpjr. 🇺🇸🇷🇸🇷🇴," Guilfoyle, 55, captioned a Friday, September 27, Instagram post. "Honored to share President Trump’s proven vision of global peace through strength, stopping endless wars & securing a more prosperous future for America and the entire world."
"Grateful for the amazing support we received! 🇺🇸🙏❤️," she added.
The photos showed the pair posing with a few individuals and on stage at various events.
As OK! reported, an eyewitness claimed they saw Trump Jr., 46, "kissing" Anderson while dining out at The Honor Bar in Palm Beach, Fla., in August.
"She seemed totally smitten with Don – and he with her," the insider told a news outlet. "They looked totally relaxed, she wearing a white shirt tied off to show her midriff and wide leg pants, he in shorts and a t-shirt."
"They were definitely on a date," the source insisted. "They weren't exactly making out, but the kisses were romantic, and you could tell they were intimate with each other."
Another source spilled of the messy situation earlier this month, "Kimberly either didn't know about Bettina — or didn't want to know. Did she hear whispers that Don Jr. was fooling around with someone else? Probably."
"She's no fool but it's easy to deceive yourself when you're so committed to someone and believe he's committed to you," the insider added.
"What happens now is anyone's guess," the insider said at the time. "Will she stick? Will he dump her?"
"She has been so entrenched in the campaign it would look bad to humiliate her," the source pointed out of the businessman having to be careful about their relationship. "But you could see the writing on the wall at the convention. Sure, she was given a platform but the vibrations in the former president's box were not good ones between her and Don. She seemed odd woman out."
The former TV star and Donald Trump's eldest son first started dating in 2018, with their engagement being confirmed in early 2022 after months of speculation.