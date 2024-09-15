Donald Trump Jr. 'Caught Kissing' Socialite Bettina Anderson as Kimberly Guilfoyle Split Rumors Swirl: Source
Are Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle over?
According to insiders, the political offspring, 46, was spotted packing on the PDA with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson despite his engagement to the former prosecutor, 55.
"She seemed totally smitten with Don – and he with her," a source claimed about Trump Jr. and the Republican "it" girl's August brunch date at the Honor Bar in Palm Beach, FL. "They looked totally relaxed, she wearing a white shirt tied off to show her midriff and wide leg pants, he in shorts and a t-shirt."
An eyewitness noted how the two appeared to be way more than friendly during their time together. "They were definitely on a date," the insider added. "They weren't exactly making out, but the kisses were romantic, and you could tell they were intimate with each other."
Per sources, the alleged romance between the right-winger and Anderson has been the talk of the town. "I guess they're not trying to hide it. They've been seen together all over Palm Beach," a separate insider added.
As OK! previously reported, the television personality, who has been dating Trump Jr. since 2018, recently campaigned for Donald Trump's 2024 campaign and gave a wild speech about why people should vote for the Republican.
"I’m here to tell you don’t lose hope. On a personal note, I can tell you that I am as hopeful as ever. Because Americans from all walks of life have had enough of the Democrats’ decline," she yelled at the crowd. "And we are ready, we are willing, and we are able to spark a new era of American exceptionalism."
In a telling moment about where she stood with her partner, she referred to the former President as her "father-in-law" during the speech.
Despite the support for the political family, writer Rick Wilson claimed in a message shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, "She's looking rough since Don Jr. moved on."
During an appearance on the podcast "Successful Philanthropy," Guilfoyle made clear about where she stood with her man, adding, "We're very committed and very in love. I already feel married and committed to him, 100 percent. Being his wife would be something that, of course, would be something that I think would be fantastic. I absolutely adore the family ... I already feel married to him."
Daily Mail spoke with sources about Trump Jr. and Anderson.