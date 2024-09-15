Donald Trump Jr. 'Caught Kissing' Socialite Bettina Anderson as Kimberly Guilfoyle Split Rumors Swirl: Source

"She seemed totally smitten with Don – and he with her," a source claimed about Trump Jr. and the Republican "it" girl's August brunch date at the Honor Bar in Palm Beach, FL. "They looked totally relaxed, she wearing a white shirt tied off to show her midriff and wide leg pants, he in shorts and a t-shirt."

An eyewitness noted how the two appeared to be way more than friendly during their time together. "They were definitely on a date," the insider added. "They weren't exactly making out, but the kisses were romantic, and you could tell they were intimate with each other."