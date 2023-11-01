Donald Trump Jr. Sparks Backlash After Old Tweets About Stealing Half of His Daughter's Halloween Candy to 'Teach Her About Socialism' Emerge
Former First Son Donald Trump Jr. was caught up in a new wave of backlash the night before his big court date when an old post of him claiming to steal his daughter's Halloween candy to "teach her about socialism" resurfaced online.
Around 6 p.m. on Halloween night, 2017, Donald Jr. shared an image on Twitter, otherwise now known as X, of his daughter Chloe dressed up in a cop costume holding her candy bowl toward the camera.
The image was shared with the caption, "I'm going to take half of Chloe's candy tonight and give it to some kid who sat at home. It's never too early to teach her about socialism."
The post was flooded with criticisms about the former billionaire president's son, with many questioning him and his father's parenting skills.
Ron Filipkowski of the Meidas Touch dug up and shared the post, commenting, "If his dad hugged him and spent some time with him growing up, there's a small chance he might not be this demented."
Another X user commented, "This year we are having a Republican Halloween: We give the first 1% of kids to our door all of the candy and trust that they will give adequate shares to all of the other kids ... It should work, right baby Donny?"
A third wrote, "A Trump literally stealing candy from a child is about as on the nose as he could have gone with this 'joke.'"
Some on the social media platform stretched Donald Jr.'s analogy to illustrate “trickle-down” economics, making a point about his father’s tax reform policies and bring up the current financial fraud trial.
As OK! previously reported, the former first son has attempted to distance himself from his father's business finances despite being an executive vice president at the Trump Organization.
He was quoted during his testimony, claiming that he had "little involvement" in the financial practices at the center of the trial.
He also said he was not familiar with accounting standards codification and whether or not it applied to the statements of financial condition he signed off on. The judge then asked him if he had any understanding of it, to which he said, "I have no understanding," as he laughed.