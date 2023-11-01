Donald Trump Jr. Sparks Backlash After Old Tweets About Stealing Half of His Daughter's Halloween Candy to 'Teach Her About Socialism' Emerge

The post was flooded with criticisms about the former billionaire president's son, with many questioning him and his father's parenting skills.

Ron Filipkowski of the Meidas Touch dug up and shared the post, commenting, "If his dad hugged him and spent some time with him growing up, there's a small chance he might not be this demented."

Another X user commented, "This year we are having a Republican Halloween: We give the first 1% of kids to our door all of the candy and trust that they will give adequate shares to all of the other kids ... It should work, right baby Donny?"

A third wrote, "A Trump literally stealing candy from a child is about as on the nose as he could have gone with this 'joke.'"