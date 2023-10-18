Donald Trump Complains About 'Wasting a Lot of Time' Attending Fraud Trial Instead of Campaigning
Former President Donald Trump complained about attending his New York fraud trial rather than hitting the road for his 2024 presidential campaign.
During a break in the proceedings, he was bombarded with questions from reporters about the failed election to try and install Rep. Jim Jordan as Speaker of the House.
However, when asked about the race, the former President expressed his frustration at having to deal with the trial instead of campaigning for the presidency.
"I’ve been wasting a lot of time on a case that should have never been brought. You see what’s happening. The government. The government lied. They just lied. They didn’t reveal all of the information that they had," Trump told the press. "They didn’t reveal all the evidence that made me totally innocent of anything that they say. The government lied. They totally misrepresented the case."
"So, unfortunately, I have to be here, I’m not campaigning! I have to be here for this," he continued. "What has taken place today. And also, I assume you were all in there. This was like Perry Mason!"
The fraud case was initially brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James and is being presided over by Judge Arthur Engoron.
Despite Trump's remarks implying that the trial is keeping him from the campaign trail, his attendance is not mandatory, meaning that he has chosen to be present.
As OK! previously reported, Trump was caught on camera in court on Tuesday, October 17, pouting at the defendant bench after being slapped with separate gag orders in his New York and Washington D.C. trials.
"This is a rigged situation. And our country can’t stand these things. And the people of our country understand that," he said outside of a New York courtroom. "We’re being railroaded ... You saw yesterday where they take away my right to speak, I won’t be able to speak like I’m speaking to you."
"And I’m not saying anything. Well, I’m saying the truth," he corrected himself. "I won’t be able to do this with that trial. Because the judge, which of course, we’re appealing, because the judge said basically I don’t have a right to speak. And I’m the number one candidate leaving the Republicans by 55 or 60 points. That should be over."