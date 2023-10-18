Donald Trump Complains About 'Wasting a Lot of Time' Attending Fraud Trial Instead of Campaigning

During a break in the proceedings, he was bombarded with questions from reporters about the failed election to try and install Rep. Jim Jordan as Speaker of the House .

Former President Donald Trump complained about attending his New York fraud trial rather than hitting the road for his 2024 presidential campaign.

However, when asked about the race, the former President expressed his frustration at having to deal with the trial instead of campaigning for the presidency.

"I’ve been wasting a lot of time on a case that should have never been brought. You see what’s happening. The government. The government lied. They just lied. They didn’t reveal all of the information that they had," Trump told the press. "They didn’t reveal all the evidence that made me totally innocent of anything that they say. The government lied. They totally misrepresented the case."

"So, unfortunately, I have to be here, I’m not campaigning! I have to be here for this," he continued. "What has taken place today. And also, I assume you were all in there. This was like Perry Mason!"