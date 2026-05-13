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Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex-Wife Vanessa 'Fully Approves' of His Relationship With Fiancée Bettina Anderson: 'Great Match'

composite photo of donald trump jr. and fiancée bettina anderson and ex-wife vanessa
Source: mega; @tigerwoods/instagram

Vanessa Trump was married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005 to 2018.

May 13 2026, Published 3:57 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump Jr. and his fiancée, Bettina Anderson, have the blessing of his ex-wife, according to a new report.

“Bettina befriended Vanessa before she even got to know Don,” an insider told an outlet, per an article published on Tuesday, May 12. “Vanessa thinks Bettina and Don are a great match and fully approves of their relationship.”

Vanessa, 48, was previously married to President Donald Trump's son for 12 years until she filed for divorce in 2018. They share five children: Kai, 19, Donald III, 17, Tristan, 14, Spencer, 13 and Chloe, 11.

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Kai Trump Has 'a Lot of Fun' With Bettina Anderson

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image of Bettina Anderson commended her fiancé and his ex-wife for how they raised Kai Trump.
Source: @bettina_anderson/instagram

Bettina Anderson commended her fiancé and his ex-wife for how they raised Kai Trump.

The same source also told the New York Post that Kai "really likes" the Palm Beach socialite, whom her dad proposed to last December.

The president's eldest grandchild apparently "gets along with her [Bettina] well," the person dished, adding that they've "made TikToks in the past and always have a lot of fun together."

Bettina, 39, notably posed for a photo alongside Vanessa, Don Jr., 48, and their kids at a party for Kai's birthday on Tuesday. Sharing the snap on her Instagram Story, the bride-to-be praised the parents, writing, "You raising an amazing daughter."

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image of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson were first linked not long after his split from ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle.
Source: mega

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson were first linked not long after his split from ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Don Jr. announced his engagement to Bettina during a White House holiday party on December 15.

“I want to thank Bettina for that one word: ‘Yes,'” he said at the time, while she declared, "I get to marry the love of my life."

"I feel like the luckiest girl in the world," the socialite professed.

The businessman previously popped the question to girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle in 2020, but they split in late 2024. He was spotted seen with Bettina shortly after the breakup was confirmed.

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'I'm Very Happy for Both'

image of The president expressed happiness for his ex daughter-in-law and the golfer.
Source: mega

The president expressed happiness for his ex daughter-in-law and the golfer.

Meanwhile, his ex-wife has been in a relationship with Tiger Woods for over a year. They reportedly started dating around Thanksgiving 2024.

The president, 79, recently opened up about his former daughter-in-law's romance with the golf legend.

“I played golf with him a couple of times over the last month, and he’s a fantastic guy and a fantastic athlete and he told me about it,” he told reporters on March 31. “I said, ‘Tiger, that’s good. That’s good.' I’m very happy for both. Let them both be happy."

The Republican leader added, “I love Tiger, and I love Vanessa.”

'Vanessa and Don Had a Very Good Relationship'

image of Donald Trump blamed the demise of his son's marriage on the allegations of Russian interference in his first election in 2016.
Source: mega

Donald Trump blamed the demise of his son's marriage on allegations of Russian interference in his first election in 2016.

Donald also claimed his oldest son's marriage to Vanessa was "was hurt very badly by the witch hunt that went on — Russia, Russia, Russia and all the c--- they put Don through."

The commander-in-chief was referring to investigations and media coverage surrounding alleged ties between his 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

“But Vanessa and Don had a very good relationship," he said, adding, "They have incredible children, five incredible children, all good athletes, all great students."

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