Everything to Know About Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump's Relationship After Golfer's DUI Arrest
March 31 2026, Published 9:21 a.m. ET
Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump Sparked Dating Rumors in February 2025
Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump like to keep things private.
The two first fueled dating speculation in 2025, with a source claiming the mom-of-five was often spotted visiting his home on Jupiter Island.
"They're not living together. She comes over and spends the night and leaves in the morning. Maybe a few nights a week," they added. "They just love hanging out, having dinner and schmoozing together. They're sticking close to home, have decided not to make it a thing and go out in public. Not just yet anyway."
Both had a marital past before the rumors of their relationship surfaced.
The golf icon and his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, were married from 2004 to 2010. Meanwhile, the model was married to Donald Trump Jr., with whom she shares five kids, from 2005 to 2018.
Tiger Woods Confirmed His Relationship With Vanessa Trump on Instagram
Shortly after the buzz made rounds online, Tiger went Instagram official with Don Jr.'s ex-wife in PDA-packed photos on Instagram.
"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!" said the World Golf Hall of Famer. "We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."
Following the news, Ivanka Trump publicly supported the couple in the comments section of the post.
"So happy for you both ! 🥰🥰," the former fashion designer wrote.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump disclosed Tiger told him he was dating Vanessa.
"I played golf with him a couple of times over the last month, and he's a fantastic guy and a fantastic athlete and he told me about it," the president shared. "I said, 'Tiger, that's good. That's good.' I'm very happy for both. Let them both be happy. I love Tiger, and I love Vanessa."
The POTUS also looked back at Vanessa's past marriage to Don Jr., noting the two "had a very good relationship."
"They have incredible children, five incredible children, all good athletes, all great students," Donald added.
Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump Have Kept Their Romance Largely Private
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Although Tiger and Vanessa have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye, several sources shared glimpses of the couple's developing romance.
"Tiger has never completely forgiven himself for what he put Elin through; he's still carrying a lot of shame and guilt for the pain he caused her, not to mention the humiliation they both suffered," one source told In Touch, adding the athlete is "madly in love" with Vanessa.
Another insider claimed Tiger was planning to marry his current muse and that "people in his world are expecting it to happen fairly soon."
Tiger Woods Was Seen Kissing Vanessa Trump During the TGL Finals
On March 24, Vanessa supported her boyfriend at the TGL finals, which marked Tiger's first play after sitting out last year due to his injuries. One snap showed the couple kissing and hugging before the golf legend opened competition at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Vanessa Trump Gave Tiger Woods an Ultimatum After His DUI Arrest
During a March 27 press conference, Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek confirmed Tiger had been arrested and charged with a DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test following his involvement in a high-speed rollover car collision in Florida.
Tiger remained in custody for eight hours before he was released on bond in accordance with Florida law.
According to a report, Vanessa gave her boyfriend an expletive-laced rant and delivered an ultimatum after his brief stint behind bars.
"She's not happy at all. She's both disappointed and a little bit p-----, if I'm being honest," the insider said. "It's a definite red flag, and she told him that he's going to get this sorted out and that she's going to require that. He has to get things under control, or she's not going to stick around."
The source noted Vanessa is a "concerned girlfriend expressing boundaries and saying that he's got to get his s--- together, like right now." In response, Tiger is reportedly "very apologetic" and "wants to fix" his mistakes.
"He's embarrassed, he's mortified at all this," said the tipster. "And this is really humiliating for it to happen again. And Vanessa is embarrassed, too. All her friends are like, 'Girl, what the h---?'"
Despite the latest setback in their relationship, Vanessa is said to be "happy" with Tiger and "is very supportive of his golf endeavors because despite his age and injuries, golf dominates Tiger's life."
The source explained, "She has her hands full sometimes, but Vanessa also has a life of her own and children to care for so she isn't around it all the time. She is happy with him and any issues they have are not about her. It's dealing with his frustrations about playing great golf and his pain that at some times is really confining."