Everything to Know About Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump's Relationship After Golfer's DUI Arrest

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Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump Sparked Dating Rumors in February 2025

Source: MEGA Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump have been dating for a year.

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump like to keep things private. The two first fueled dating speculation in 2025, with a source claiming the mom-of-five was often spotted visiting his home on Jupiter Island. "They're not living together. She comes over and spends the night and leaves in the morning. Maybe a few nights a week," they added. "They just love hanging out, having dinner and schmoozing together. They're sticking close to home, have decided not to make it a thing and go out in public. Not just yet anyway." Both had a marital past before the rumors of their relationship surfaced. The golf icon and his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, were married from 2004 to 2010. Meanwhile, the model was married to Donald Trump Jr., with whom she shares five kids, from 2005 to 2018.

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Tiger Woods Confirmed His Relationship With Vanessa Trump on Instagram

Source: @tigerwoods/Instagram A report revealed the golfer had been involved with at least 120 women in the past.

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Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump Have Kept Their Romance Largely Private

Source: MEGA Tiger Woods was previously married to Elin Nordegren.

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Although Tiger and Vanessa have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye, several sources shared glimpses of the couple's developing romance. "Tiger has never completely forgiven himself for what he put Elin through; he's still carrying a lot of shame and guilt for the pain he caused her, not to mention the humiliation they both suffered," one source told In Touch, adding the athlete is "madly in love" with Vanessa. Another insider claimed Tiger was planning to marry his current muse and that "people in his world are expecting it to happen fairly soon."

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Tiger Woods Was Seen Kissing Vanessa Trump During the TGL Finals

Source: MEGA Vanessa Trump was married to Donald Trump Jr. for over a decade.

On March 24, Vanessa supported her boyfriend at the TGL finals, which marked Tiger's first play after sitting out last year due to his injuries. One snap showed the couple kissing and hugging before the golf legend opened competition at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

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Vanessa Trump Gave Tiger Woods an Ultimatum After His DUI Arrest

Source: MEGA Tiger Woods was arrested and charged with DUI on March 27.