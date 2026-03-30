'Furious' Donald Trump Jr. Doesn't Want Ex-Wife Vanessa's Boyfriend Tiger Woods 'Around Their Kids' After Golfer's 'Alarming' DUI Arrest: Source

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'It's Alarming'

Source: @donaldtrumpjr/instagram A source claimed Donald Trump Jr. always saw 'red flags' in ex-wife Vanessa Trump's boyfriend, Tiger Woods.

"Everyone else gave Tiger the benefit of the doubt. But Don always saw the red flags. Always," the source spilled to Rob Shuter's Substack. "Having Tiger as a friend of the family is one thing. Having him around your kids? That’s a completely different story — and, to Don, it’s alarming." Fortunately, neither the children nor Vanessa was in the car when Tiger crashed and flipped his vehicle in Jupiter Island, Fla., on Friday, March 27.

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Source: @TigerWoods/X The professional athlete and Vanessa Trump began dating in late 2025.

"The investigation started and initially right off the top it did appear that the driver of the Land Rover might be impaired," authorities revealed of the incident, referring to Tiger. The golf champion was "able to crawl out of the passenger side of the car," and though police initially "really weren’t suspicious of alcohol" after Tiger blew a 0.00 for a breathalyzer test, "when it came time for us to ask for a urinalysis test, he refused." The sports icon looked tired and glassy-eyed in his mugshot.

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Tiger Woods Has a Long History of Driving-Related Incidenrts

Source: mega The golfer's DUI arrest came after he crashed his car on Friday, March 27.

The incident was far from the first time Tiger has put himself in danger, as he also had a DUI in 2017 after he allegedly fell asleep at the wheel. In addition, he was involved in a 2021 car crash and an infamous crash in 2009 right before his cheating scandal blew up. "[Don Jr.] doesn’t think Tiger has changed. He refuses to get help," the source noted. "In Don’s mind, this is who he is — and it’s not someone he wants influencing his children."

Donald Trump Called Tiger Woods a 'Very Close Friend'

Source: @officialvanessatrump/instagram Donald Trump Jr. and ex-wife Vanessa divorced in 2018.