'Furious' Donald Trump Jr. Doesn't Want Ex-Wife Vanessa's Boyfriend Tiger Woods 'Around Their Kids' After Golfer's 'Alarming' DUI Arrest: Source
March 30 2026, Published 5:18 p.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr. is allegedly "furious" after hearing about ex-wife Vanessa Trump's boyfriend, Tiger Woods, being arrested for a DUI after his scary rollover car crash.
As the drama continues to unfold, an insider revealed the first son doesn't want the golfer anywhere near his and his former spouse's five kids, as he never fully trusted that the athlete put his issues behind him.
'It's Alarming'
"Everyone else gave Tiger the benefit of the doubt. But Don always saw the red flags. Always," the source spilled to Rob Shuter's Substack. "Having Tiger as a friend of the family is one thing. Having him around your kids? That’s a completely different story — and, to Don, it’s alarming."
Fortunately, neither the children nor Vanessa was in the car when Tiger crashed and flipped his vehicle in Jupiter Island, Fla., on Friday, March 27.
"The investigation started and initially right off the top it did appear that the driver of the Land Rover might be impaired," authorities revealed of the incident, referring to Tiger.
The golf champion was "able to crawl out of the passenger side of the car," and though police initially "really weren’t suspicious of alcohol" after Tiger blew a 0.00 for a breathalyzer test, "when it came time for us to ask for a urinalysis test, he refused."
The sports icon looked tired and glassy-eyed in his mugshot.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Tiger Woods Has a Long History of Driving-Related Incidenrts
The incident was far from the first time Tiger has put himself in danger, as he also had a DUI in 2017 after he allegedly fell asleep at the wheel. In addition, he was involved in a 2021 car crash and an infamous crash in 2009 right before his cheating scandal blew up.
"[Don Jr.] doesn’t think Tiger has changed. He refuses to get help," the source noted. "In Don’s mind, this is who he is — and it’s not someone he wants influencing his children."
Donald Trump Called Tiger Woods a 'Very Close Friend'
Nonetheless, the insider emphasized the politician isn't trying to influence his ex-wife's life.
"He knows Vanessa can do whatever she want," the source said, but when it comes to their kids, "that’s where he draws the line. He’s not backing down on that."
Though another source also alleged Donald Trump banned Tiger from driving any of his grandchildren, the president offered the athlete support after his most recent accident.
"I feel so badly. He's got some difficulty. There was an accident and that's all I know. Very close friend of mine," the POTUS told reporters on March 27. "He's an amazing person, amazing man. But some difficulty."