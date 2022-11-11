Mike Pence Recalls Former President Donald Trump Calling Him 'A Wimp' For Not Supporting January 6 Rally

Pence recalled the reality star saying he was "too honest" and "hundreds of thousands are going to hate your guts" when he refused to support a lawsuit giving him the authority to have Trump become president again.

“I don’t want to see ‘Pence Opposes Gohmert Suit’ as a headline this morning,” Trump told Pence, referring to the lawsuit filed by House Rep. Louie Gohmert which attempted to give Pence the power to decide what electoral votes count.