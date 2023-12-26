Donald Trump Predicts 'Big and Glorious' 2024 Victory After Raging Against Joe Biden and His Administration in Bizarre Christmas Message
Is Donald Trump manifesting that he will win the presidential election in 2024? It sure seems that way!
On Monday, December 25, the former president, 77, went on another rant about President Joe Biden and his administration amid his legal woes.
“2024 will go down as the year of great and fully coordinated illegal election interference by Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt president in the history of the United States, the DOJ, FBI, A.G.’s, & D.A.’s [sic], throughout the country," he wrote.
He later ended the note in a positive way, writing: “But despite it all, in the end, there will be a big and glorious victory for those brave and valiant patriots who want to make America great again. Merry Christmas to all!!!”
As OK! previously reported, Trump posted a bizarre note on Christmas Eve.
"THEY SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, LIED TO CONGRESS, CHEATED ON FISA, RIGGED A PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, ALLOWED MILLIONS OF PEOPLE, MANY FROM PRISONS & MENTAL INSTITUTIONS, TO INVADE OUR COUNTRY, SCREWED UP IN AFGHANISTAN, & JOE BIDEN’S MISFITS & THUGS, LIKE DERANGED JACK SMITH, ARE COMING AFTER ME, AT LEVELS OF PERSECUTION NEVER SEEN BEFORE IN OUR COUNTRY??? IT’S CALLED ELECTION INTERFERENCE. MERRY CHRISTMAS!" he wrote via Truth Social.
Trump is referring to him being accused of tampering with the 2020 election results, in addition to allegedly taking classified documents after he left the White House. He has denied any wrongdoing.
In a video, posted on Sunday, December 24, Trump said that “the birth of Jesus Christ is the true miracle we celebrate each Christmas.”
“This holiday, we give thanks for the many blessings God has bestowed upon us. We pray for the safety of our men and women in uniform at home and abroad,” he added. “Next year, we will be well on our way to making America safer, stronger, greater and more prosperous than ever before. God bless you all. May 2024 be the best year of our lives.”
Meanwhile, the businessman's wife, Melania Trump, simply wrote "Merry Christmas” on her social media accounts.