Donald Trump Predicts 'Big and Glorious' 2024 Victory After Raging Against Joe Biden and His Administration in Bizarre Christmas Message

Is Donald Trump manifesting that he will win the presidential election in 2024? It sure seems that way!

On Monday, December 25, the former president, 77, went on another rant about President Joe Biden and his administration amid his legal woes.

“2024 will go down as the year of great and fully coordinated illegal election interference by Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt president in the history of the United States, the DOJ, FBI, A.G.’s, & D.A.’s [sic], throughout the country," he wrote.